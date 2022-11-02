The National Population Commission has begun recruitment for the 2023 population and Housing Census

The Commission opened a portal for ad-hoc staff recruitment on October 31, 2022, to last through December 31, 2022

The recruitment is virtual, and candidates must meet set criteria to be eligible for recruitment

The NPC announced this in a statement on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, via its Twitter handle.

The NPC announced this in a statement on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, via its Twitter handle.

The National Population Commission recruiting for 2023 Census Credit:ebstock

Source: Getty Images

According to the NPC, the portal opened on Monday, October 31, 2022, and will close on December 28, 2022.

Reports say the agency asked eligible Nigerians to visit the portal and apply.

The NPC also said there would be a temporary system closure of the e-recruitment portal from November 7 to 13, 2022, to allow the agency to review the recruitment process.

The statement reads:

“This is to inform the general public and all interested applicants that online application for the 2023 Population and Housing Census ad-hoc staff recruitment has commenced.

“The application starts on October 31, 2022, and ends on December 28, 2022.

“Please note that there will be temporary system closure of the e-recruitment portal for internal review of the recruitment process from November 7 to November 13 2022.”

How to apply for NPC Adhoc staff recruitment

The Commission plans to recruit 22 million Adhoc for the 2023 population census.

To be eligible, candidates must have:

Valid NIN

Valid phone number. The number must not be on DND

Phone location must be on

Valid email address

Educational certificates

Applicants must tick all the boxes and follow the instructions.

