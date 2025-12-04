Chelsea’s Premier League ambitions suffered a serious dent after the Blues lost 3-1 to Leeds United on Wednesday

The decision to start defender Tosin Adarabioyo has drawn criticism from angry supporters across social media

Fans are demanding a defensive shake-up ahead of the January transfer window after the loss

Chelsea supporters have made their voices heard following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Leeds United, and manager Enzo Maresca is at the center of the storm.

After a week that had brought optimism with strong performances against Barcelona and Arsenal, the Blues returned to troubling defensive habits, leaving fans frustrated and questioning Maresca’s decision-making.

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has faced heavy criticism from the club's supporters for his performance against Leeds. Photo by Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

Much of the anger among Chelsea supporters centres on Maresca’s decision to start Tosin Adarabioyo, who is on Nigeria's radar, at the heart of the defense.

Adarabioyo’s costly mistake gifted Leeds their third goal when he lost possession in his own penalty area, allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score a simple tap-in.

According to The Chelsea Chronicle, some Blues fans were quick to react, with one tweeting:

“Can’t have sympathy for Maresca. Tosin was a visible liability.”

Another was less diplomatic:

“Get rid of Tosin once this match ends. Cannot believe Maresca decided to start him, knowing his track record. Incompetence.”

Social media quickly became a platform for fans venting frustration over the defender’s recent performances.

The reaction highlights growing tension around Chelsea’s defensive choices, particularly with the January transfer window approaching.

Angry fans have repeatedly criticised Adarabioyo’s inconsistency, calling for him to be replaced or offloaded in the upcoming months.

Maresca under pressure after defeat

While Adarabioyo bore the brunt of the criticism, Chelsea’s problems were systemic in the 3-1 loss, BBC reports.

Maresca’s tactical instructions and team selection as a whole came under scrutiny.

Chelsea supporters have attacked Enzo Maresca for his decision to start Tosin Adarabioyo against Leeds. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

The Blues’ defensive lapses, combined with lacklustre attacking execution, exposed weaknesses that Leeds capitalised on.

Former observers, including Leeds manager Daniel Farke, pointed out that Chelsea showed flashes of promise but ultimately lacked cohesion.

Maresca now faces the challenge of stabilising the Blues and regaining fan confidence ahead of key Premier League fixtures.

The match also raised questions about how the manager will approach January, with supporters keen to see reinforcements in defense and midfield.

Chelsea must find answers quickly if they hope to maintain a title challenge or even secure a top-four finish this season.

What’s ahead for inconsistent Chelsea?

The Leeds defeat serves as a wake-up call for both the Chelsea squad and Maresca.

With fans expressing their frustration loudly, the Blues manager must carefully navigate criticism while preparing for upcoming matches.

Chelsea’s next fixtures will test not only the team’s resilience but also Maresca’s ability to command authority and make decisive changes under pressure.

For now, the spotlight remains firmly on Maresca, Adarabioyo, and the defensive unit, as Chelsea supporters are demanding immediate solutions after another heartbreaking defeat.

Maresca explains Estevao’s substitution

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea’s night at Elland Road unravelled quickly, and one of the biggest talking points was Enzo Maresca’s decision to withdraw teenage sensation Estevao Willian at half-time.

In a match where the Blues crumbled defensively and fell 3-1 to Leeds United, Maresca insisted the substitution had nothing to do with ability and everything to do with discipline.

Source: Legit.ng