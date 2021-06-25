The Nigerian Customs Service has called on Nigerians to beware of recruitment and auction scams

A statement by the service said the miscreants have now devised new ways of impersonating senior customs officers to lure unsuspecting members of the public

To avoid being scammed, the service has also released its official communication channels and online auction platform

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned the general public against the activities of internet fraudsters running fake recruitment and auctions.

The NCS in a statement released by its spokesman, Joseph Attah, and sighted by Legit.ng said its attention has been drawn to the proliferation of fake social media accounts impersonating senior customs officers to publicise fake auctions and recruitment exercise.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned the general public against fake recruitment and auctions. Photo credit: Nigeria Customs Service

Source: Facebook

The statement noted that the miscreants behind the illegal activities are now using false testimonies by supposed beneficiaries of the auctions thanking senior customs officers for their alleged facilitation, PR Nigeria also reported.

Attah reiterated that the purported recruitment exercise and auctions circulating on social media did not emanate from the NCS.

He explained that social media has never been a platform used for important programmes like auction, recruitment or award of contracts in the NCS.

The NCS, therefore, advised members of the public to disregard the purported testimonies via pseudo-social media accounts.

To avoid being defrauded, the NCS released its official online auction platform and other communication channels.

The NCS e-auction official link is app1.trade.gov.ng/eauction while the official website and other social media handles are: www.customs.gov.ng, Nigeria Customs Service (Facebook page), @CustomsNG (Twitter), official _Customsng (Instagram), NCBN 106.7fm (Radio), NCBN via Startime Channel 193.

The service advised members of the public to be wary of the fraudsters, adding that efforts and resources are being fully mobilised to track and arrest them to face the wrath of the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In other news, the Comptroller-General of the NCS, Hameed Ali, on Tuesday, March 30, announced that the agency was working on a new rule that would ban the use of vehicles beyond seven years on roads.

Ali made this revelation when he attended a meeting aimed at brainstorming on the upward revenue target of N1.56 trillion proposed for the NCS by the House of Representatives.

The NCS boss explained that the rule is intended to allow nothing less than roadworthy vehicles in Nigeria.

Source: Legit