Yoruba filmmaker and actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has responded to critics following the release of the now-infamous movie, Oko Iyabo

Recall many people called him out for twisting the events of the alleged abuse for content and even using real names of those involved in the case

In a recent Instagram post, Fabiyi defended his movie, adding that he had a right to create his own story

His latest post has also been received with even more criticisms from people who believe he continues to be in the wrong

It appears Yomi Fabiyi remains steadfast in his decision to take the unpopular side of Baba Ijesha in the ongoing child abuse case.

The Yoruba movie actor recently had a few words to say to critics of his recently released movie, Oko Iyabo, which has continued to earn him backlash.

The actor has defended his movie, Oko Iyabo. Photo credit: Yomi Fabiyi

According to him, the movie is about himself and Iyabo Ojo and that he also has a right to create his own story. He went on to state that the movie in no way undermined the victim or any girl child.

Fabiyi pointed out that he was called names by these women (Iyabo and Princess) in videos that were published on several platforms including YouTube simply because he stands for human rights.

He continued:

"I hand you all to your consciences and God. No amount of all these can pull me down. And nobody banned my movie. We private it deliberately just to give room for calm. At some point OKO IYABO MOVIE will be released on DVD, YouTube and others. You can't abort an already born baby. Censor's board will rate OKO IYABO when I apply and everybody will enjoy the movie soon because it is about two young actors, Yomi & Iyabo fighting on a case from different angle and personalities."

See post below:

Reactions

Well, it appears his clarification seems to have attracted even more criticism from social media users.

Check out some comments below:

abeniskitchen:

"And don’t you dare procreate! Let your misfortune end with you…. Omo lasan lasan ikeji aja."

queendunni_j:

"As if you didn’t call their names on several occasions to say shits about them too. It’s your audacity for me. You think say dem no sabi produce movie or make money too ni? The person advising you to do this or come and write this rubb*sh didn’t mean well for you at all. You can’t cover anything here because it’s glaring you wanted to cash out and fame all this while. You’re already down sir and this won’t be funny at all. Get the approval and release the movie let’s see nah. If all the tampon or tampan executives judge otherwise, the shame and reproach that will befall you would befall them all 100times"

busiebabe:

"You obviously are struggling with personality disorder. I cant even believe you are playing the victim with all the damages you have done. I feel sorry for you. I hope you get all the help you need. Smh."

hurnniemix:

"You should have allowed the case get a headway in court before rushing to release the movie irrespective of the story line. It seems as though you want to use the whole situation to make money meanwhile the case is a serious need."

amiloaded_media:

"This guy is not mentally okay.."

golden_collection19:

"You are extremely daft Oloriburuku your Hell has begin on earth oooo if you dont know oloshi abirun ikeji Aja jati jati."

issa_olohunjuedalo:

"Uncle I watched the movie from the start to end. You portray Iyabo as a girl that was brought by a bad family which parent are used to cursing and beating themselves, you also portray her saying she had an ambition of been a prostitute while she was young,you still went ahead to act that she had visit babalawo for her success in the industry and have also paid directors and Ogas in the industry some money to get featured in movies all in the name of fame lastly the movie claims she had sex with her bosses to get featured."

anneabidemi:

"It is actually you who has a twisted brain. And if @babaijesha is smart, he would see that you do not really have his best interest at heart. For you, this is all about clout and making money out of a rather disgusting situation, one which is still in court at that. You are a despicable human being and you should be ashamed of yourself. You are an embarrassment to everything that human rights stand for or represent. I hope there ain’t young ones looking up to you or seeing you as someone who can defend them if the need ever arises, because you actually act like someone who needs saving himself. You are a troubled man, you have totally lost it and I hope you will reflect on your actions of this past few weeks, introspect and then see that a wild animal is better than you, so you can do the needful. I mean, who chases clout with something as sensitive as alleged child molestation? You are a pathetic human being who deserves whatever dragging and curses being laid on you. Shameless!"

Let's be civil, Iyabo Ojo reacts to Yomi's new film

In the lengthy post the actress shared on her Instagram page, she called on every party involved, directly or indirectly to be civil without emotion or bias.

According to her, she doesn't want herself or other people to fall into the danger of intruding into the sacred issues that have already been instituted.

The actress acknowledged the fact that Fabiyi released the movie, Oko Iyabo, in a bid to ridicule the real case at hand.

Source: Legit.ng