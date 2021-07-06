Quite a number of celebrities have joined fans to call out controversial filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi over his new movie

The actor recently released a movie about the whole Baba Ijesha situation and even used real names for the movie characters

Iyabo Ojo who has been at the forefront of the case against Baba Ijesha has also taken to social media to react

The actress called on TAMPAN to swing into action and address the sad issue which is a violation of human rights

Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, appears to enjoy his controversial reputation going by his recent alleged action that has sent social media buzzing.

Just recently, the film star reportedly released a movie titled Oko Iyabo where situations from embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s assault case were re-enacted with real names.

Iyabo Ojo calls on TAMPAN to look into Yomi Fabiyi's case Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@realyomifabiyi/@babaijesha

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo who has solidly stood with Princess, the foster mother of the minor involved against Baba Ijesha has taken to social media to also react.

Let's be civil

In the lengthy post the actress shared on her Instagaram page, she called on every partyinvolved, directly or indirectly to be civil without emotion or bias.

According to her, she doesn't want herself or other people to fall into the danger of intruding into the sacred issues that have already been instituted.

She wrote:

"The events of the past few weeks involving one of our colleagues before the Court has drawn lots of reactions from different quarters, however, it is necessary we exercise patience, so we don't fall into the danger of intruding into the sacred issues already instituted. Yet, civility demand all parties, both those directly involved and other interested parties."

Iyabo calls on TAMPAN

The actress acknowledged the fact that Yomi Fabiyi released the movie, Oko Iyabo in a bid to ridicule the real case at hand.

She then called on elders of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) to grant a conference and address the sad issue.

According to the mum of two, the movie promotes abuse, rididcules the girl child and is also a gross violation of human rights.

In her words:

"I'm honestly waiting our elders in the industry to grant another press conference and address the sad issue on a movie that promote abuse and ridicules a girl child, been gross violation of the fundamental human right to dignity and more so, againt the child rights law of Lagos state."

Yomi Fabiyi is an opportunist

Iyabo also called pout Yomi Fabiyi in her statement, nothing that he calls himself Baba Ijesha's friend and junior colleague, but uses his situation to his advantage every time.

She bcontinuedy saying that despite the fact that he parades himself as a human rights activist, he subjected a young girl who is a minor to ridicule.

"Ironically, Yomi call himself a friend and junior colleague to baba ijesha yet at every slightest opportunity, you are using his situation to your advantage, to project your fame. You call yourself a human right activist but yet you have subjected a minor and girl to more ridicule and abuse."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments from fans and colleagues sighted on Iyabo Ojo's post below:

Ugoccie:

"Shame on every cast of that movie that new about this 14yo girl's story and went on to shoot. Shame!!"

Kie_kie__:

"This man disgusts me!!!! Not a word I use often! But he does!!!! He’s a shame, a disgrace and an extremely myopic soul."

Toolzo:

"This man really is a piece of dog sh*t ….disgusting thing!"

Iamfemijoseph:

"I love the picture you use to portray him, he is a mad man, animal in human skin."

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Yomi Fabiyi's movie

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, reacted in dismay to her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi’s controversial movie about the Baba Ijesha assault case.

Taking to her Instagram page, the obviously disappointed actress, penned down a lengthy note where she expressed her sadness at the situation.

Tonto said Fabiyi had capitalised on a person’s pain. According to her, she was ashamed to even know the actor.

