I Am Ashamed I Know You: Tonto Dikeh Tells Yomi Fabiyi in Reaction to His Baba Ijesha Movie
- Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has called out her controversial colleague in the movie industry, Yomi Fabiyi
- The movie star did this in reaction to Fabiyi’s controversial movie about embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s assault case
- According to Tonto, what he did amounted to bullying and she said she was ashamed to even know him
Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted in dismay to her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi’s controversial movie about the Baba Ijesha assault case.
Taking to her Instagram page, the obviously disappointed actress, penned down a lengthy note where she expressed her sadness at the situation.
Yomi Fabiyi had allegedly released a movie called Oko Iyabo where situations from embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s assault case were re-enacted.
Internet users drag Yomi Fabiyi for allegedly making movie on Baba Ijesha saga, uses real names for characters
A short clip from the film made the rounds online and the actors were seen displaying what had allegedly happened between Baba Ijesha and the young girl. In the film, they were portrayed as lovers.
Taking to her page, Tonto said Fabiyi had capitalised on a person’s pain. According to her, she was ashamed to even know the actor.
Her post reads in part:
“I expected better of you. My prayers for you is that you find men and women who will fight for your children if they see injustice but God forbid they ever see it.
I can’t tell a grown man what to do but I sincerely hope there is a part of the law that can handle this “BULLY.”
Not stopping there, the mother of one described Yomi’s act as disgusting and a form of bullying.
Baba Ijesha: Nkechi Blessing stands her ground as she apologises to Jide Kosoko, hubby also pens note
See a screenshot of the post below:
In a subsequent post, the actress pleaded with her fans to report the controversial movie online.
See below:
Internet users react
Nigerians wasted no time in reacting to the actress' post online. Read some of their comments below:
Edo_vendors:
"If you are looking for any reason to be grateful today, please be grateful that this man isn’t your dad or brother or uncle."
Arykhe:
"It’s best if everyone starts reporting all his movies and any movies he featured in on YouTube..."
Flawlessby_enny_m.artistry:
"Awon aunty Funke and aunty Toyin left the group chat , anybody that keep quite about this issue gives kudos to his action. Your silence meAns yes."
Essypensivegal:
"I have reported the movie pls let's all do too. It will go a long way."
Nawa o.
Yomi Fabiyi reacts to Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing's TAMPAN ban
Jide Kosoko backtracks after TAMPAN outburst, says he has no power to bring down Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing
The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN), in a recent meeting, gave the directive that filmmakers under the umbrella shouldn't work with the actresses anymore.
Taking to his Instagram page, the actor in a lengthy post stated that in serious matters with a criminal undertone, people should stop relying on their discretion, jungle justice or social media.
Addressing how personally Nkechi Blessing and Iyabo Ojo took the Baba Ijesha matter and offended people in the process, Fabiyi said that they might have been insulting and abusing their parents.
