A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video of his caring female neighbour serving food to him and other neighbours

In the video, the woman brought a mouthwatering plate of rice and handed it over the man who quickly shared with others around

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video on the TikTok app reacted massively in the comments section

A lovely moment was captured on video when a kind-hearted lady served a delicious meal to her neighbours.

The clip, which was shared on social media, showed the lady handing a plate of steaming hot rice to one of the men, who immediately shared it with the others gathered around.

Nigerian lady praised online after serving free food to her neighbours. Photo credit: @moneykes1/TikTok.

Lady serves food to neighbours in video

The video was shared on TikTok by @moneykes1, who gushed over the generous lady.

In the video, the lady's generosity and care were overwhelming as she brought out the mouth-watering dish to serve the men.

The clip quickly racked up massive reactions on the platform, with users taking to the comments section to express their admiration for the lady's kindness.

Many were touched by the sense of community on display, and praised the lady for her amazing attitude.

"Neighbour neighbour," the video's caption read.

Nigerian lady makes male neighbours happy as she gives them food in video. Photo credit: @moneykes1/TikTok.

Reactions as lady serves food to neighbours

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video shared on the app.

@Farida said:

"My landlady is the best. She served me everyday sometimes I have to run and hide. I feel shy sometimes. God bless her."

@nanaadomakomah commented:

"You guys didn’t wash your hands before eating."

@Jessijane commented:

"You wash hand dey wait for neighbours food or u noe wash hand at all. I just imagine una pregnant wife."

@treasureleecollection said:

"I rather collect food from my neighbor than to collect from my landlord or landlady make I no shop my destiny."

@Bmoo said:

"These are some of the reasons why I don’t want leave my area. Neighborhood support."

@Naky said:

"When my family relocated to our hometown there was this woman and his daily we bearly know. The fed us as if we were part of their family but unfortunately this woman pass away after childbirth."

@Hassan Yakubu Nana said:

"Ghanaians mother's and Neighbourhood help. if you have experience this before raise up your hands."

@greatjay196 said:

"That’s what my mum can do. I will cook finish. Next thing empty pot. I haven’t even eaten. She will say go and make again nah."

@LUCYTRESH added:

"I trust guys. The kind love and protection Dey will shower this woman eh, people wey know know go think say dem be siblings."

