Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has continued to be in the news for controversial reasons in recent times

Most of the controversy surrounding the actor borders on his support for his embattled colleague, Baba Ijesha who was recently alleged to have assaulted a young girl

However, Fabiyi caused more uproar after he recently released a movie on the Baba Ijesha issue titled Oko Iyabo

Legit.ng has gathered a list of some of the actor’s colleagues and other celebrities who called him out for making the movie

It appears Nigerian filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, likes to court controversy and this continuously leads to people calling him out on social media. However, the criticisms do not seem to deter him.

Just recently, the actor ruffled many feathers and stepped on many toes over his just-released movie titled Oko Iyabo.

Fabiyi who has been known to speak up for Baba Ijesha released a movie where situations from the actor’s assault case were re-enacted for viewers’ pleasure.

The controversial filmmaker had also used the real names of people involved in the case for the characters in his movie. Not stopping there, Baba Ijesha and the young girl were portrayed as lovers in the film.

A short clip from the movie made the rounds on social media and numerous Nigerians came for his head. His colleagues in the entertainment industry also did not keep mum and called him out for it.

Legit.ng has gathered a list of some Nigerian celebrities who decided to use their platforms to condemn Fabiyi’s movie.

See below:

1. Iyabo Ojo:

This Nollywood actress who was banned by TAMPAN over her reaction to Baba Ijesha’s assault case wasted no time in calling the association’s attention to Fabiyi’s movie.

2. Tonto Dikeh:

This movie star surprised many after she calmly and maturely dragged Fabiyi for his work. She admitted to being ashamed of even knowing him.

3. Mercy Aigbe:

The Nollywood actress described Fabiyi as a disgrace and said he was wicked for trying to make a mockery of someone’s agonising pain.

4. Adebimpe Oyebade ‘Mo Bimpe’:

She reacted to the situation by recounting how Yomi Fabiyi constantly harassed and bullied her for refusing his advances. According to her, he needed to be stopped.

5. Angel Nikky:

The actress told fans to thank God they were not related to Fabiyi in any way. She added that she was ashamed on behalf of his family members.

6. Bolanle Ninalowo:

This actor who was obviously displeased at the situation described Fabiyi as a foolish adult. He also warned that if the actor dares respond to him, they better meet in person.

7. Do2dtun:

This popular Nigerian media personality was more wowed by the actor’s audacity to release the movie. He also said TAMPAN should be called out for being irresponsible if they had allowed Fabiyi to drop the controversial film.

8. Ada Ameh:

Ada Ameh described Fabiyi as wicked and self-centred for making the controversial movie. She wondered what he had in mind for making such a film.

Nawa o.

It's to correct vices in the society

Fabiyi earlier took to his Instagram story channel to explain why he did the movie and noted that he will never downplay issues concerning children.

The actor definitely knew the outrage his movie would cause and it seemed that was the marketing strategy he had in mind.

Fabiyi called on people dropping curses, abuses and threats over his beautiful movie to keep doing so on their pages because they can not access his.

