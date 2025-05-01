The APC has invited Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno to join the party, claiming it is the only viable option for the future

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended a welcoming hand to Umo Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, amidst rising speculation about his future political affiliation.

The ruling party has made it clear that it sees Eno as a key asset for the 2027 general elections and has pointed out several reasons why it believes the governor should sever ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng reported that Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom hinted at a possible defection from the PDP to the APC, citing the party’s internal crisis as a reason.

Speaking during a constituency meeting, he likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft that can no longer take him to his political destination. Read more:

APC welcomes Governor Eno with Open Arms

In a press statement issued by Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of APC, and obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 1, the party directly addressed the governor’s recent remarks comparing the PDP to a malfunctioning aeroplane.

According to Morka, APC concurs with the governor’s assessment of the PDP, describing the party as "inoperable" and incapable of leading Nigeria to a safe and prosperous future.

“The PDP, as Governor Eno rightly pointed out, has become an unreliable aircraft, incapable of taking Nigerians to where they deserve to be.

“For a leader like Governor Eno, it is crucial to consider not just the safety of the political journey but also the destination. APC, with its leadership and strong structure, is ready to carry him and his supporters to a bright and secure future," Morka stated.

Why APC believes Eno should join their ranks

The APC's message was clear: Eno, with his vision for Akwa Ibom and Nigeria’s future, should abandon the PDP, a party it says is weighed down by internal divisions and a lack of direction.

The statement highlighted APC's readiness to accommodate the governor, offering what it calls "a mighty good ride" towards the 2027 elections.

The APC's appeal is part of its broader strategy to position itself as the dominant force for national leadership in the upcoming elections. The party sees Eno as a valuable figure who could help consolidate its presence in the South-South region.

A shift for Governor Eno?

As the 2027 elections draw nearer, Governor Eno has yet to officially comment on the overtures from the APC. However, the growing pressure from the party and the apparent dissatisfaction within the PDP are likely to influence his decision.

Political observers suggest that a shift in allegiance could be a strategic move for Eno, especially if the PDP’s internal struggles continue to weaken its national standing.

Momodu rules out possibility of Atiku joining APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PDP chieftain and Atiku Abubakar's ally, Dele Momodu, has said the former Vice President is not planning to join the APC.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, April 30, Momodu countered Okowa and stated that Atiku is focused on the 2027 election as a leader of the country's opposition.

