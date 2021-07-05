Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has continued to cause stirs online over the case of alleged assault against embattled actor, Baba Ijesha

The actor recently released a movie about the whole situation and even used real names for the movie characters

Clips from the film made the rounds on social media with numerous internet users calling for Fabiyi’s head

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, appears to enjoy his controversial reputation going by his recent alleged action that has sent social media buzzing.

Just recently, the film star reportedly released a movie titled Oko Iyabo where situations from embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s assault case were re-enacted.

Not stopping there, Fabiyi reportedly also used the names of the real people involved in the case for his movie characters.

Internet users call for Yomi Fabiyi to be boycotted after allegedly making movie about Baba Ijesha's assault case. Photos: @realyomifabiyi, @iyaboojofespris,. @princesscomedian, @babaijesha

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A short clip from the film made the rounds online and the actors were seen displaying what had allegedly happened between Baba Ijesha and the young girl. In the film, they were portrayed as lovers.

See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians blow hot, call for Yomi Fabiyi's head

Seeing as it was a case about assault, the movie’s existence appeared to trigger a lot of Nigerians who blasted the actor on social media, a number of them also called for it to be reported online.

Read some of the reactions from angry Nigerians below:

Olatibami:

“It's pretty easy to handle this... If everyone's really pissed about this. BOYCOTT ANY AND EVERY movie he's involved in, no matter how small his part is in it. That's how you show your anger.”

Adeolamijuwonlo:

“I feel embarrassed on behalf of those that agreed to feature on the movie this is sad and so inhuman Yomi should face the LAW.”

Thereal_agbaby:

“Let’s report the movie on YouTube.”

Omotabisinuola:

“Wow, so Tampan didn’t see this?”

Mrxavierighorodje:

“You see the problem? Illiteracy, poverty and foolishness. Because why would these actors (especially the women) be a part of this, if it’s not hunger. This Yomi Fabiyi guy is brainless.”

Bolatech:

“At this point, Yomi should be arrested and banned by Tampan too.”

___Susulata:

“This is wrong! This would leave the victim traumatized God!”

Nawa o.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng News