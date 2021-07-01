A major mass abduction incident has been reported in Itobe, Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi state

The Kogi state police command confirmed that six workers of a company were kidnapped while working at a mining site

A wife of one of the victims, Mrs Asanah Shaibu, urged the police to help rescue her husband and others, noting that the kidnappers have not contacted her

Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi state - Suspected gunmen have reportedly kidnapped six workers of a ceramic company located at Itobe, Kogi state.

PM News reported that the spokesman of the state police command, William Aya, told newsmen on Wednesday, June 30 that the workers were kidnapped on Tuesday, June 29.

Aya said that the workers were working at one of the mining sites of the company located at Emiworo community in the Ajaokuta local government area when they were abducted.

The kidnappers who were said to be heavily armed overpowered the workers before marching them into the bush.

Aya said that the police in collaboration with other security agencies had commenced a manhunt for the kidnappers, The Guardian also reported.

He assured that the victims would be rescued unhurt very soon.

Meanwhile, Mrs Asanah Shaibu whose husband, Hassan Shaibu, was among those kidnapped has us begged the Kogi police to help in rescuing her husband and other victims.

She added that the kidnappers were yet to contact the family.

