Ekiti state - A traditional ruler in Ekiti state, Oba Benjamin Oso, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The Oba who serves as the Eleda of Eda Ile, in Ekiti East local government area of the state, was reportedly abducted in the presence of his wife at their farm at Eda Ile on Friday evening, June 25, The Nation reported.

A source said the wife of the traditional ruler was almost kidnapped by the gunmen.

He said:

“The Oba and the wife went to farm and were accosted by these gunmen. The two would have been kidnapped, but the monarch begged the bandits to free his wife, which they agreed with.''

Security forces search for the monarch

Vanguard newspaper reported that the commander of the Ekiti State Security Network called Amotekun, Brig Joe Komolafe, confirmed the abduction.

He said security officials across several agencies are already searching the forests for the monarch.

A safety measure to avoid mass kidnappings

In another news, the management of a private higher institution in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Veritas University, has decided to introduce online learning following concerns raised by parents over the security of students.

The university located in the Bwari axis, outskirts of the Nigerian capital is owned by the Catholic Church.

The Punch newspaper reported that the school had earlier postponed resumption indefinitely because of insecurity.

Meanwhile, with the rise of students' abductions in the northern part of Nigeria, Shehu Sani believes something practical must be done immediately.

Sani is especially worried over the fact that a lot of students and pupils are still in captivity while more are being kidnapped.

The northern human rights activist, therefore, suggested that as a way forward, citizens must be trained to defend themselves.

