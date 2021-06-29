Two building allegedly belonging to the most wanted kidnapper in Benue state have been demolished

The demolished buildings are located in different parts of the state capital in Makurdi according to the government

Meanwhile, two people suspected to be gang members to the criminals have also been arrested by the police

The most wanted bandit and kidnapper in Benue state, Cephas Shekere, aka Azonto will now be without two of his houses in Makurdi, the state capital.

This follows the decision of the state government to demolish two buildings allegedly belonging to him at separate locations in Makurdi, Punch Newspaper reports.

The state's law on anti kidnapping prescribed among others, demolition of any property used as kidnappers den and haven for other violent crime activities in the state.

Also, in what will excite most residents, especially those living in Logo, Ukum and Katsina Ala local government areas, two members of the gang terrorising them have been arrested.

The two suspects - wife of Aondofa, and Steven Tor-Ikyo, were arrested in possession of about 30 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The two suspects were said to have led the police to the property that was demolished, Daily Trust added.

The police said:

“The suspects owned up to their crime and confessed to be working for the most wanted criminal, Azonto.

“Two of Azonto’s property which he helped to build were identified and located within the Federal Housing Estate, in Makurdi. The two properties have now been demolished by the Benue State Government following zero tolerance for kidnapping, banditry and other acts of terrorism."

