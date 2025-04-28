A Nigerian man using a solar setup that runs on eight tubular batteries shows how he supplies energy to his neighbours

The solar expert installed a metre for each neighbour who buys energy at N200 per kWh at least from him

Many Nigerians who thronged his comment section wanted to know how he manages his neighbours' electricity distribution

A Nigerian man who once made the news for selling his solar energy to his neighbour now has a new user plugged into his setup.

The man said that a new tenant who has just arrived at their compound is also feeding from his solar electricity at a fee.

Supplying neighbours solar energy

Recall that he had a metre to measure the first user's energy. He did the same for the new neighbour, so he knows the kilowatt each user is pulling at a time.

As of 9 pm, the solar owner (@emmyinverters) said that his new neighbour is running 128 watts. He added that his old co-tenant had used 635 units so far.

In a video that went viral, the man showed people how he ran electricity cables to his neighbours to supply them with solar energy.

Solar energy distribution

He mentioned that he may still supply his third neighbour, who was running on a generator. As he distributed energy to his neighbour, he still had sufficient solar energy to power his AC and TV set.

The man stated that he sells electricity at N250 per kWh to his new neighbour while the old tenant buys at N200/kWh.

A solar engineer, Kabiru Akindele, praised the solar owner for creating a P2P for his solar energy. He believed it would drive more adoption.

"Solar energy is expensive at entry. Seeing someone allowing people to benefit from his solar at an affordable fee is commendable. It will benefit both the supplier and the user. The environment will also be less polluted."

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

FLAMES SOLAR ENERGY DELTASTATE joked:

"No let Nigeria government catch u ooo."

okmautomobiles said:

"If u want instal this now them call u price, u go shock."

Ros Power Services asked:

"Engineer, how much is a unit? Do they pay monthly as a NEPA bill?"

The solar engineer replied:

"It's metered. I charge in kwh, that's per unit."

Azee asked:

"How much can u install 2battry for me?"

He replied:

"1.8m."

Deji said:

"I am curious to know if there's any device I can use to set the power I want to share and then cuts off when the load exceeds the threshold?"

Tolu said:

"I thought some Installers said AC can't run on Tubular Batteries...."

Ogumor lingy asked:

"8 batteries nai you dey push power your house with Ac come still dey give neighbors?? How!!"

The solar installer answered:

"Load management. Each flat load runs within 200w. My system discharge current at night with 1hp AC on GenMode is 22A. Batt is 440Ah /22A×60%(dod) = 12hours."

kissandy said:

"How many batteries do you have? that you are using A/c."

He replied:

"8 batteries. AC run on Genmode at night."

Lady installed solar in rented apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady chose green energy after she got frustrated by the lousy electricity supply in her area.

She invested N3m in a solar system that could power her house and supply energy to her home appliances.

