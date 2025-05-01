A touching video has shown how a bereaved man threw his wedding ring into his late wife's grave

The man's sad daughter posted the heartbreaking video on social media and explained why her dad did that

The video broke people's hearts, with many recounting what happened when they lost their loved ones

A mourning lady has posted a sad video capturing when her dad threw his wedding ring in her late mother's grave.

A man puts his wedding ring inside his late wife's grave. Photo Credit: @edisam2121

Source: TikTok

I cannot accept this , explain to me what they mean by my own mother is no more

I always knew loosing our parents is an inevitable pain but I didn’t expect mine at all . I forgot it’s a pain EVERYONE MUST FEEL

For the Fulfillment of the scriptures💔 and it is a promise that was made on the wedding day. This is the meaning of TILL DEATH DO US PART. Dropping the ring is a way of cutting ties with the dead

Watch the sad video below:

Reactions trail the emotional funeral moment

shz_Omah said:

"It’s well … the worst part is even years of her departure will feel like is new when yuu remember her…. This year will make my mum 10yrs she left us but it feels like is today 🥺🥺😭Take heart dear."

Shinebyshannie💥 said:

"I know how much my mum means to me so I understand ur pain! May God give u the fortitude to bear the loss."

Empress said:

"Omorrrrr I can imagine I can relate 5th of this month will make it a year my elder brother died and I still haven't gotten over the death."

she's blessed said:

"I miss my mum so much next month will make it 15 years sshe left this would i whish i would be able to touch her and share my life challenges with her."

ammystyle2 said:

"My dear last last all of us go day alright the pain no dsy finish and the cry no get one day cry at all it if I was told that we will leave with our my dad I no."

Mr Love said:

"I laid my fiancée to rest with the wedding dress she wanted and the diamond ring I bought for her. I miss her so much. Death is painful."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the husband of a bride who was buried on her wedding day had said she saw her death coming.

Man cuts hair for wife's funeral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cut his hair for his wife's funeral.

Legit.ng learnt that the man loved his wife so much and devoted all his time and energy to taking care of her for the past three years. Sadly, the woman lost her life, and he had to cut his hair in preparation for her funeral. A part of the caption of the man's video read:

"He needed a cut for his wife's funeral. No haircut in 3 years. He lost his wife in the new year 2023. His wife is my wife's mother. She loved him very much and I love him too cherish your family while you can..."

