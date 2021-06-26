Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central has come up with a practical approach to solve rampant abductions of students

The former federal lawmaker on his Facebook page on Saturday, June 26, said the activities of kidnappers are becoming a norm

Sani, therefore, suggested self-defence as the best approach to completely deal with the disturbing issue

With the rise of students' abductions in the northern part of Nigeria, Shehu Sani believes something practical must be done immediately.

Sani is especially worried over the fact that a lot of students and pupils are still in captivity while more are being kidnapped.

The northern human rights activist, therefore, suggested that as a way forward, citizens must be trained to defend themselves.

The former lawmaker said self-defence must be taught across the country

His words:

"Tegina pupils still in captivity.FGC Yauri, Kebbi state still with their abductors. Kaduna state poly students still in the hands of kidnappers and then we now have Kachia. Training the masses to defend themselves is just the way to go."

Armed Bandits Strike Again, Kidnap 33 People in Kaduna

Meanwhile, bandits had kidnapped 33 people from the Kachia local government area of Kaduna state. The incident occurred late at night on Wednesday, June 23, when the hoodlums invaded the Kachia metropolis.

The incident was confirmed by the district head of Kachia ward, Idris Suleiman. He said the bandits in their large numbers attacked the community at about 9pm and started shooting sporadically.

He disclosed that the gunmen kidnaped five people at the bakery before moving to another area called Mother Cat where they also kidnapped 28 persons including a pregnant woman.

Sadly, the bandits shot and killed a driver who works at the bakery where they first attacked. Suleiman said the attackers also looted several shops within the town.

Unknown Gunmen Storm Abuja Hotel, Kidnap Owner, Six Others

Also, unknown gunmen stormed a hotel and abducted the owner and about six guests at Tunga Maje village, near Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Two of the guests' names were given as Hon. Friday Sani Makama and Prince Frederick Adejoh while others were yet to be identified.

