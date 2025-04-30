Arsenal lost their Champions League semi-final first leg to Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium

The Gunners face a herculean task in Paris as they must beat the French giants at the Parc des Princes in the reverse fixture

A popular Nigerian pastor has predicted the outcome of the remaining matches, leaving Arsenal fans fuming

A Nigerian cleric, Papa Frank Lloyd, has left several Arsenal fans fuming following his UEFA Champions League match predictions.

The pastor of Light Bearers International Ministry in Port Harcourt revealed that he saw the results of the matches left in the competition.

Arsenal face a tough task of reaching the final after losing 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final first leg.

Papa Frank Lloyd is a pastor at the Light Bearers International Ministry in Port Harcourt. Photo: PapaFrank Lloyd.

The Gunners were stunned courtesy of a 4th-minute strike by Ousmane Dembele as the French giants picked up the precious victory at the Emirates.

The reverse fixture is slated for the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7, as the English club must secure a victory for a chance to progress.

Barcelona and Inter slug it out in the other fixture of the semi-final as the first leg is slated for Wednesday night, April 30, per Sports Illustrated.

In one of his sermons, Bishop Papa Frank Lloyd boldly predicted that Arsenal would crash out in the semis, adding that he saw Barcelona winning the title.

The cleric said in a viral clip:

"I am seeing the end of the Champions League. Italy-Inter Milan; England-Arsenal; Spain-Barcelona; France-PSG.

"Spain- Spain is defeating Italy. England is playing against France, that is the final before the final of the Champions League.

"It's a stiff battle, a fierce battle between France and England. I am seeing an elongated time, but at the end, I am seeing PSG prevailing, and I am seeing Spain and France in the final.

"I am seeing France close to it, but I saw Spain snatching it."

Declan Rice of Arsenal reacts as Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League game. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

The prediction has left some Arsenal fans fuming, with one saying he sees nothing. Samson Benedict said in the comments section of a Facebook Post:

"Wetin concerns men of God and prediction of football again. Or we now have soccer pastors?"

Ebesoh Nchapbanu wrote:

"I once saw the champions League final 2014 and 2017 in a dream. Everything already happens spiritually before physically."

Paul Obinna Obi posited:

"Look at pastor predicting for ball and not for the peacefulness of the land. Misplaced priority."

Tunji Goodluck replied:

"You are seeing nothing."

Anderson Godliness Robinson said:

"Dem don come again o. When the Bible talked about prophesying, did he say about Football Prediction? How does your sight at the end advance your ministry as a pastor towards the Kingdom?"

Luis Enrique says game not over

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG manager Luis Enrique acknowledged his team's effort, admitting they played against a high-level rival and they had to be active in the defensive phase.

The tactician is not lost in the euphoria of the win and believes the tie is not over.

According to him, Arsenal will pose a huge threat in the reverse fixture.

