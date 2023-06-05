Don Jazzy's dad Grandpa Mavin has given netizens an insight into when the music producer got into music

According to Mavin Grandpa, he had dreams of running a record label, and a song that needed the warm voices of children saw Don Jazzy as the lead

Don Jazzy's dad is pleased that his son is the undisputed king of bests with a thriving record label, a feat he had hoped to achieve

Don Jazzy had been into music as a child, which birthed the music mogul he is today.

The Mavin boss' father, aka Mavin Grandpa, recently shared a post highlighting how Don Jazzy went from a singer as a little boy to what he is today.

Mavin Grandpa revealed that he wanted to create a record label that would see Nigeria as a music springboard.

He shared the label logo and gave details of the little he could achieve with the different talents he shortly worked with.

Mavin Grandpa also added that Don Jazzy led the opening voices of children on one of the projects to the delight of all present.

Excerpts from the post read:

"The young Michael led the opening voices of the children chorus to the delight of all present. I recall Geraldo Pino exclaiming excitedly that this young man in the midst of these great industry heavy weights back then is certainly destined for great things ahead. Today the young man in question is now the undisputed king of beats @donjazzy the Leader of SMD worldwide."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mavin Grandpa's post

bustlineyetunde:

"Oh wow! I admire the fact that you keep photos. Look at the great memories they have become! I still remember Lemmy Jackson, the unbeatable music producer of the 80s, Tera Kota of the ‘Sodom’ fame and Jambos Express of ‘Mother Africa’ hit. Where are they now?"

drewuyi:

"We are Sagittarius ♐️ November Gang "

dunkishrock:

"This really hit home. That very last part about the Yam! They call him Don jazzy, I call him Big Mike!"

ayoshonaiya:

"Documentation and archives. The backstory is always the best. Thank you @mavingrandpa "

fotosby_tuesdae:

"POWERFUL,Am the next Yam to Grow from all sides in My Family,AMEN …Thanks Papa for the inspiration GOD BLESS."

sonus_vision:

"Sir, What You are enjoying is timeless, many don’t get to see the Yam grow from the tail. Your smart work and perseverance coupled with Your Star Son @donjazzy is wat have birth to this great FEATS ❤️❤️"

