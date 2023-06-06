Nigerian superstar musician Davido experienced one of the best moments a mentor can ever experience in the course of their duty

The Unavailable hitmaker received an emotional appreciation post from one of his newly signed artists, Logos Olori

Logos Olori, in his mood of recollection, noted that his life changed from the moment he came in contact with the Afrobeats icon

Nigerian superstar artist Davido recently had one of those sweet, emotional moments on the timeline.

His newly signed artist, Logos Olori, took to social media to recount how life has changed for him ever since his contract with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) music.

Pictures of Davido's new artist Logos Olori, Davido Credit: @logosolori, @spotifyafrica

Source: Instagram

Logos stated that his spotlight today was made possible through Davido and that he is grateful for such a defining move in his career.

Recalling further, he appreciated his friend and senior colleague, Magicsticks, calling him back home to improve his talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We rise by lifting others. Thank you, 001@davido. Only you do am.. Forever grateful‼️

"REMEMBER HOW @magicsticksbeat called me and asked me to come to 9ja asap !! Say everywhere, don clear . We finally can be heard‼️ Best decision of my life," he wrote.

Logos Olori made his life-changing debut appearance on Davido’s fourth studio album Timeless on the song Picasso.

Reacting to Logos Olori’s post Davido wrote:

"Otilor."

See their communication below

Internet users react to Davido’s remark on Logos Olori’s post

@emmydre_x1:

"Is far gone."

@MarvelChidi:

"Wait, no be fireboy be this?"

@optionzdadaz:

"CONGRATS again, Logos Oloris. Platform don dey babah,SHINE!!"

@ErnestoFirst:

"Mini king of afrobeat already."

@evidavidoDmw001:

"Can't wait for that new Music.."

rtadergin:

"Grace is all I see. You’re doing well, Olori."

Davido's new signee Morravey sparks reactions after her unveiling

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after Davido unveiled his new female artiste, Morravey, a snippet of her track on Davido's album was shared by popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, showing her off in her element.

The video sparked reactions, with netizens expressing different opinions, especially about her sound and voice.

Some of them noted that while she could sing, she also seemed shy.

Source: Legit.ng