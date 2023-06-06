Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba gave flowers to Nollywood star and producer Funke Akindele in recognition of her revolutionary records

Kemi shared a list of the top three highest-grossing Nigerian films, including Funke Akindele’s movies, Battle on Buka Street, and Omo Ghetto. The Saga is at the top

The renowned producer, whose movie took the third position, took to social media to share camaraderie with the movie star

Nigerian lens queen Kemi Adetiba has recognised her fellow lens queen Funke Akindele as they both make an indelible step in the history of Nollywood entertainment.

The movie directors were mentioned in the list of the highest-grossing movies in Nigeria, with Funke in the first two positions and Kemi taking the third spot.

Pictures Funke Akindele and Kemi Adetiba Credit: @funkeakindele, @kemiadetiba

Source: Instagram

Battle on Buka Street and Omo Ghetto took the first and second positions, respectively, while Kemi Adetiba’s The Wedding Party took the third.

Sharing a screenshot of the information, Kemi took to her caption to tag Funke Akindele in her post along with a lovely flower emoji.

Funke Akindele reacts

The Jenifa Dairy’s creator took to the comment section to share the same feelings with her colleague, saying:

"God did."

See Kemi Adetiba’s post

Fans and celebrities react to Kemi Adetiba’s post

barristerchukmaeze2000:

"Funke has cracked the code."

lalaakindoju:

"2 IDANs ."

fynie001:

"Una no be anybody mate o."

denviktravels:

"Why is KOB not on this list? What? "

swaaady:

"Asiwaju premature baby can never relate....nah to carry breast like olumo rock and legs like spider own dey vomit rubbish."

