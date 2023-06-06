Gunmen have killed Opeyemi Ajewole, a Professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the University of Ibadan (UI)

Ajewole was murdered on the night of Monday, June 5 by yet-to-be-identified gunmen

The late professor was reportedly returning home when his killers struck in Ojoo area of Ibadan, Oyo state

Ibadan, Oyo state - Some gunmen have killed a top staff of the University of Ibadan (UI), Opeyemi Ajewole.

Ajewole, who was a professor of social and environmental forestry, was murdered at Olororo, Ojoo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, The Punch reported.

Gunmen have killed Opeyemi Ajewole, a Professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan in Oyo State. Photo credit: Opeyemi Ajewole

Source: Facebook

The killing reportedly happened at about 9 pm on Monday, June 5 when the scholar was heading home.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the assailants were said to have also stolen the late professor’s Toyota Corolla vehicle.

The Nation quoted a fellow staff of the university as saying:

“It’s true. He was killed last night when he was returning home at Olororo area near Ojoo.

“The incident happened around 9 pm and they took away his car.”

Netizens react to killing of UI prof

The news of the professor's demise has been received with tears and mourning. Twitter users sympathised with the family of the deceased.

Seyyidah Shukurat Gbaletami Bello wrote on Facebook:

"An Iroko has fallen, Prof Opeyemi Ajewole is no more. Our daddy at the department of Forest Resources Management University Of Ibadan.

"May Allah forgive your shortcomings Prof.

"Sad day in the University of Ibadan."

Nkiruka Juliet said:

"Nawa o."

Vincent Reigns Biden wrote:

"What a painful exit."

Omolabake Aremu wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace aljana fridaos for him."

Police speak on killing

Adewale Osifeso, the Oyo state police command’s public relations officer, confirmed the incident on Tuesday, June 6, adding that investigation is ongoing.

According to PM News, Osifeso said:

“The matter is under investigation. Updates would be provided accordingly."

