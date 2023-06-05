A Nigerian pastor, Chidiebere Okoroafor, has been sentenced to death by hanging for multiple murders in Rivers state

Okoroafor was convicted for killing his choir mistress, Orlunma Nwagba, her friend, Chigozie Ezenwa, and her 11 months-old baby girl, Cresabel, in 2017

The clergyman had allegedly impregnated the choir mistress before he killed her in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The General Overseer of the Altar of Solution and Healing Assembly, in Oyigbo, Rivers state, Chidiebere Okoroafor, has been sentenced to death by hanging for multiple murders.

According to The Punch, Okoroafor was standing trial over the death of his choir mistress, Orlunma Nwagba, whom he allegedly impregnated, and the killing of Orlunma’s friend, Chigozie Ezenwa, and her 11 months-old baby girl, Cresabel, on December 11, 2017.

In his judgement, Justice, S.O Benson of the High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, ordered that Okoroafor should be killed by hanging him on his neck until he is dead or should be injected with a lethal injection which also kills faster.

According to the trial judge, the evidence and confessional statements from the pastor showed that he committed the crime.

How Okoroafor killed his choir mistress

The choir mistress, Orlunma Nwagba, was said to have visited the pastor’s house in Oyigbo for a discussion over the alleged pregnancy when he tricked them into a bush and allegedly committed the act in two different locations.

Pastor Okoroafor was arrested on December 17, 2017, by the operatives of the Rivers state police Command following an alarm raised by Chigozie’s husband over the killing of three people in two different locations in Oyigbo LGA.

