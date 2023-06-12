DMW label boss Davido is trending on social media after he named the next big five artists from Nigeria

In a trending video, Davido listed the likes of Rema, Asake, Victony, Buju BNXN, Ayra Starr and Ruger as the next big 5

His statement has stirred another round of uproar on social media as many criticised him for excluding Tems, Fireboy DML and Omah Lay

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke Davido, has stirred another round of drama on social media after he named Rema, Asake, Victony, Buju BNXN, Ayra Starr and Ruger as the Nigerian singers that would dominate the music industry.

Davido, in an interview with Omega, said the five singers would change the face of music.

Davido names Ruger in his next big five. Credit: @davido @omahlay @fireboydml

Source: UGC

When asked to list the next big five artists from Nigeria, the DMW label boss responded by saying:

“I would say like the next big five. I would say Rema; he got the ‘Calm Down’ record, Buju (BNXN), Ayra Starr…I would say Victony.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"No, no, me I no want jones o. Okay, let’s do it like this. It’s Rema, Buju, Asake; between him and Rema, I would say they are at the top…Ayra Starr and Ruger. The future of afrobeats, I would say it’s crazy.”

Watch the video below:

This is coming weeks after he started the new and old cats drama online.

Mixed reactions as Davido names the next big five

Some netizens expressed displeasure at Davido's comment, especially for leaving out Fireboy DML, Tems and Omah Lay in his list of “next big 5."

See their comments below:

oluwakoremide00:

"Not even promoting his boys wey him sign ."

topboy.toni:

"Leaving fireboy out must be ment. Real ment."

thatmustee:

"Fireboy and Omah lay nah male stripers."

slaxey_khay:

"You for call Burna boy again ."

nocaphundred_100:

"Omah lay good pass ruger."

edenheart_28:

"This guy Just de talk anyhow ."

boluwatife8525:

"Fireboy nah farmer?"

desmond_dex:

"must you answer this way,why not be mature in your response."

dailytales9ja:

"No be all questions u suppose answer."

longiwizu:

"U no even talk about ur new boy n girl fire boy n omahlay na farmers to u ? Dem sabi pass u sir."

millybeenlivin_:

"Tems is bigger than him sha."

Yung6ix schools Davido

Legit.ng reported that rapper Yung6ix called out Davido over the old and new cats drama he started online.

Yung6ix criticised Davido as he claimed that Wizkid, Olamide, and himself were the old cats.

He wondered if the DMW label boss was under the influence before he arrived at his conclusion.

Source: Legit.ng