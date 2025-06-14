A man and his family have been left heartbroken after the death of their sister, who was travelling to London

The woman, Ranjitha, was among the 241 people who died on board the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad

Only one person survived the tragedy, which also killed some people on the ground as the airplane crashed into a residence

An Indian man shared a post on Facebook mourning the demise of his sister, who died in a plane crash.

The man revealed that his sister was part of the 241 people who were killed in the Air India plane that went down in Ahmedabad.

Ranjitha was seen singing in a video before the fatal air crash. Photo credit: Facebook/Naushad Naush and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to available information, the air tragedy happened when the airplane was flying to London.

However, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner did not fly too far from the Ahmedabad airport before it went down.

The crash happened just a few seconds after the airplane lifted off the ground.

Radio communication from the pilot suggests that it failed to properly take of due to lack of thrust, but the man reason for the crash is yet to be made public.

Indian man mourns his sister

In a post he made on Facebook, Naushad Naush shared a video of his sister singing.

He identified his sister as Ranjitha and noted that to him, she is still not dead and that he would always remember her.

He said:

"My sister Ranjitha, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash, how beautifully you sang this song for all the sisters and brothers before her death. My dear, you are not dead. You will live on forever. This brother will always remember you. And I pray for you."

The man said his sister died in the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: Facebook/Naushad Naush.

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

The crashed plane is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

We now know that the plane which crashed on Thursday near the Ahmedabad Airport was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was said to have been delivered to Air India in January 2014, having flown for the first time in 2013.

The crashed plane was bound for London-Gatwick Airport

The Indian Air plane was travelling to the UK, where it was supposed to land at the London Gatwick Airport.

It crashed into an accommodation used by doctors. The BBC reports that a woman said her son had to jump from the second floor of the building to escape.

The woman told ANI news outlet:

"My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries."

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner took off from Ahmedabad at 13:38 local time and disappeared from the radar at an altitude of 625ft, the BBC reports, quoting Flightradar24, a flight tracking website.

Pilot turns around after forgetting something

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a China-bond plane turned back midair after it was discovered that one of the pilots forgot his passport.

The plane was flying from Los Angeles to Shanghai, but it was found out that the pilot had no means of identification.

The 257 passengers on the plane were frustrated when it had to turn around and land in San Francisco.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng