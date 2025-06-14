Victor Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer after spending last season on loan at Galatasaray

Galatasaray are one of the clubs interested in signing him permanently after an impressive loan spell at the club

The Super Eagles forward has reportedly made a new demand from the Italians ahead of his departure

Victor Osimhen has reportedly made a new demand from Napoli ahead of his planned exit from the club this summer, putting his interested clubs on high alert.

Osimhen has been in a tussle with Napoli regarding his future since the summer of 2023, and all is set to be resolved towards a permanent departure.

Victor Osimhen playing for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

He spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray and impressed at the club, netting an impressive 37 goals and providing eight assists to help the club win the Turkish league and cup.

His performances prompted the club to want to sign him permanently, while other top European clubs retain their long-standing interest in the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen makes demand to Galatasaray.

The major stumbling block for Osimhen’s exit in the summer of 2023 was his €130 million release clause, which scared interested clubs away.

On the summer deadline day, Napoli accepted a €65 million offer from Al-Ahli before backtracking and demanding more money, forcing the Saudi club to walk away.

Chelsea came in during the final hours of the window, but failed to reach an agreement on personal terms with the Super Eagles star until the deadline passed.

Before he left on loan to Galatasaray, Napoli extended his contract by a year to the summer of 2026 to preserve his value and dropped his release clause to €75 million.

According to Haber, the former LOSC Lille has requested that the club further drop his release clause to €50mil, after reports that Galatasaray’s current offer is less than that figure.

It is unlikely that the Neapolitans will bulge, particularly as they need funds to improve their squad for a title defence and a return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Pundits rate chances of signing Osimhen

Two Turkish football commentators have disclosed the chances of the Lions signing Osimhen, claiming he is more likely to continue in Istanbul.

“The information I have received about Osimhen is that there are positive developments. I said 3 days ago that it is more likely that he will stay at Galatasaray,” Serder Kelleci told GS Gazete.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's title-winning goal against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

“Osimhen's chances of staying at Galatasaray are 51%. His family is happy here. Because they love Africans in Istanbul,” Levent Tuzemen added.

“Galatasaray should complete all the transfers. Because you will play 8 matches in the Champions League until the end of January, and you cannot add those who came during the mid-season break to those matches.”

How Sane's signing will affect Osimhen

Legit.ng explained how Sane's signing will affect Osimhen after Galatasaray handed the Germany international a three-year contract worth €12 million net per season.

Sane’s salary could hinder their ability to pay €26mil which they have presented to Osimhen, and also trigger his €75 million release clause with Napoli.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng