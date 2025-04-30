Lawyers in Defence of Democracy recently staged a peaceful march, demanding the reversal of President Tinubu's suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers Assembly members

The lawyers insisted that the declaration of an emergency rule was unconstitutional and urged the international community, including the United States, to intervene in the Rivers crisis

In a letter to former U.S. President Donald Trump, the group described the suspension of elected officials as a breach of Nigeria’s constitution, likening the development to a military rule

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - A group of lawyers, known as Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, has taken to the streets to demand the restoration of democratic governance in Rivers state.

The group is calling on the United States and the international community to pressure the Nigerian government to rescind its decision to suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The lawyers, led by their Country Director, Barr. Uche Chukwu Udeh Sylvester, argued that the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unconstitutional and undermines democracy.

They claimed that the president's action was taken without clear and present danger, and due process was not followed.

Lawyers write Trump over Rivers crisis

In a letter to President Donald Trump, they urged him to intervene and pressure the Nigerian government to restore democratic rule in Rivers state.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 30, the lawyers argued that the suspension of Governor Fubara and the state assembly is a brazen attempt to undermine constitutional order.

The lawyers also condemn the National Assembly for ratifying the president's decision, describing it as an assault on democracy.

They demand that President Tinubu reconsider his stand and allow Governor Fubara to continue his work as democratically elected governor of the state.

"In an era where democracy is supposed to reign supreme giving democracy dividends to the masses, we have found ourselves at a crossroads, a sober moment of reckoning where constitutional order is being tested most brazenly," the letter said.

"The president, who swore to uphold the Constitution, has taken a most unprecedented and unlawful step with the suspension of a democratically elected governor, deputy governor and an entire state House of Assembly under the guise of Emergency Rule. What emergency? Nigerians and Rivers people did not see or feel any such emergency.

"In our law books and we stand by this, no constitutional provision, statute or any known convention gives the president the powers to single-handedly dissolve the structures of an elected state government."

Fubara visited Wike, begged for reconciliation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara reportedly visited Nyesom Wike, at his Abuja residence, seeking reconciliation weeks after his suspension.

Fubara was accompanied to Wike's residence by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun.

A close source and Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka confirmed the meeting and shared further details amid the emergency rule in Rivers.

