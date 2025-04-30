Nigerian singer Davido’s wife Chioma Adeleke seems to be the centre of attention on the internet as she celebrates her birthday

The mother of twins added a year to her age on April 30 as she celebrated 30 years on earth with family and friends

New studio pictures of the celebrity chef emerged online, accompanied by her throwback toddler photographs

Fans and followers of Afrobeats star Davido are excited over his wife Chioma Adeleke’s birthday ceremony.

Legit.ng reported that the celebrity chef celebrated the milestone on April 30, 2025, with close family and friends in a pleasant, exclusive gathering organised by the Nigerian artist himself.

Chioma’s childhood pictures trend online as she marks her 30th birthday. Credit: @davido

Clips circulating online caught the cosy atmosphere of the private gathering. Notably, Davido's hype guy, Special Spesh, stated that this was the first time the 5IVE hitmaker had personally prepared such a celebration for someone.

Further into the evening, Davido paid glowing tribute to Chioma, comparing her generosity and courage to that of his late mother, Veronica Adeleke.

In his moving address, the Grammy-nominated musician commended Chioma as the first lady in his life who could fully accept and adore all of his children as if they were her own.

Davido's wife Chioma Adeleke's as a baby and a child. Credit: @davido

Chioma’s baby pictures leak online

Following the partying for Chioma's 30th birthday, the 5IVE hitmaker posted previously unseen childhood images of his wife.

One of the photographs shows a little Chioma posing for the camera while wearing white nappies and a necklace studded with colourful beads.

Another photo shows the future star chef in a vibrant attire, with the camera gently focussing on her tender face.

These cute toddler photos were revealed together with a new series of studio images made in celebration of her milestone birthday.

See them below:

Netizens react to Chioma’s baby pictures online

Legit.ng compiled the heartwarming reactions from fans:

olu_yemisi wrote:

"Its giving Rich Rich."

mary_burt_12 said:

You look so good baby , happy birthday David one and only wife 📌📌wishing you a happy life and a happy home 😍."

userr_goddess said:

"Idolo said we must charge our phones,we dey here till dawn😂❤️ ,Happy birthday once again Queen."

tough_kala wrote:

"Happy birthday Chi baby🎉may God bless you with everything good under this sun🙏I cover you,your husband and your children with the blood of Jesus,I love you so so so so much❤️ #30onthe30th🍾🎉."

_zee234 wrote:

"Handler where u Dey see picture. Nah chioma Dey handle this page."

abonten7 wrote:

"Happy birthday sugar. Sugar because you too sweet no worry. May JESUS CHRIST keep you and yours. You will live a long fulfilling life in good health. The fruit of your womb remains blessed. You will never lack anything good. I truly love Mrs Adeleke. Turnup Nne."

godiya_moses wrote:

"May God's love and blessings surround you on your birthday and always.Wishing you a birthday filled with joy, peace, and love. May God guide and bless you always. I love you so much @thechefchi🥹."

everything_thrift_by_mimi reacted:

"Face card never decline 🙌🙌🙌,"

Davido’s Chioma displays dance steps on birthday

Nigerian music sensation Davido’s wife, Chioma Adeleke, took over the internet as she celebrated her 30th.

This was after the celebrity chef had an exclusive private dinner with family and friends on her special day.

Videos from the indoor moment captured the mum of twins dishing out impressive steps on her husband’s new album 5IVE, while netizens noticed her body.

