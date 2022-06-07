Breaking: Prominent Senator makes U-turn, steps down for Tinubu
Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice, a senator, has stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the voting at the ongoing presidential primaries in Abuja.
Source: Legit.ng
