Breaking: Prominent Senator makes U-turn, steps down for Tinubu
Breaking: Prominent Senator makes U-turn, steps down for Tinubu

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice, a senator, has stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the voting at the ongoing presidential primaries in Abuja.

