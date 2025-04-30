Nigerian social media users shared their various reactions after one of DJ Cuppy's posts went viral online

The disc jockey, who knows how to get the crowd talking, shared a post about relationship lessons

Cuppy snapped a page of a book that listed out things a lady must not do in relationships, and where not to follow a man to

A new post by billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, shared via her Snapchat page, has gone viral and is triggering reactions from all corners of social media.

We all know that DJ Cuppy has been open about her relationship status and her search for Mr Right. While her DM may be full of suitors, she seems to be taking her time, especially after recently getting baptised.

Fans share their hot takes regarding DJ Cuppy's new post. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy shared a post online where she posted a book page that talked about relationships. There was a part of the page that had a list of places a lady should not go with a man if she does not want to sleep with him.

Cuppy dropped an emoji on the post, depicting that she was taking notes.

See the post below:

DJ Cuppy's post spurs reactions online

Many shared their opinions about Cuppy’s post. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@precious_job_ said:

"Y’all might say she’s doing too much and seeking for validation but everything in that note 📝 is 💯Valid."

@olusola_sarah said:

"There's scarcity of husband material everywhere as it's affecting the rich, the not so rich are also affected."

@_thollulawpe_ said:

"Can y’all see everything. Do NOT GO TO A MAN’s HOUSE IF YOU’RE NOT READY FOR KNACKING.. Not every guy can control themselves.. 🙏🏾."

@vanny_kayyy said:

"Love that she knows how to get people talking 😂."

@pwe_ci_ous said:

"This might look like a cruise but it definitely inspired a young lady tonight."

@jungle768 said:

"So no one is interested in getting the book? Wow! This generation is gone long ago."

@owo_dada said:

"E get the way you go single reach you fit get mental issue!"

@evodee1 said:

"Cuppy, one lady in the CS has offered you her own man so you can let people have peace."

@nogoodadvise_ said:

"You forget to add not to go to a man’s office with short skirt."

@mannequin_lordess said:

"Na how to make better money tips I dey find laidis. Make Una carry Una relationship talk go one side fess."

@bensonraymond74 said:

"You wey no they hungry for house, get out joor. Go outside your dad estate for Ikeja or under bridge and see how food cost you go leave relationship matter for English teachers."

@code_launch said:

"Cuppy abeg na. Come make we share my boyfriend. Na you go be the main chick. This rant for man is too much."

Cuppy's response to financially unstable suitor trends

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy openly shared her reply to one of her admirers.

The billionaire heiress and DJ posted what she told a man who wanted to date her without money.

What DJ Cuppy said to the guy trended online and has left social media abuzz as fans dropped their hot takes.

