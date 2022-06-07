One of Jigawa All Progressive Congress (APC) delegates, Alhaji Isah Baba Buji, has died while attending the presidential primary of the party in Abuja.

He slumped and died reportedly of suspected heart failure on Tuesday morning at Jigawa State Liason Office in Abuja.

BREAKING: APC Delegate for Presidential Primaries Dies in Abuja

Source: Original

The deceased was Assistant APC chairman in charge of Jigawa central zone, The Nation reported.

He was said to have slumped while getting ready to go to Eagle Square, venue of the primary with other delegates from the State.

Jigawa APC Public Relations officer Malam Bashir Kundu confirmed the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He was quoted as saying:

“Yes, he died this morning. He slumped at Jigawa State Liaison Officer in Abuja and he was rushed to hospital and died before arriving the hospital. When we arrived the hospital he was confirmed died. It had been said he died of heart failure.”

Source: Legit.ng