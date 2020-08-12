Tolani "Tolanibaj" Shobajo: BBNaija contestant profile, what is she up to now?

Tolani "Tolanibaj" Shobajo became a household name in her motherland after featuring in the Big Brother Naija season 5 in 2020. Her love for parties, dancing, and cooking made Biggie's house lively and cheered up the housemates.

She is famously known as a BBNaija star in Nigeria. Photo: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Lockdown edition wouldn't have been as entertaining as it was without the energetic Shobajo. Also, moving back to Nigeria was a blessing to her. The lady got her dream job in one of the world's leading music companies within four months of returning home. So what is she up to now?

Tolanibaj BBNaija's profile summary

Full name: Tolani Shobajo

Tolani Shobajo Famous as: Tolanibaj

Tolanibaj Date of birth: 28th July 1993

28th July 1993 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

28 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Career: A&R expert, brand ambassador, reality TV personality, entrepreneur, socialite, and YouTuber

A&R expert, brand ambassador, reality TV personality, entrepreneur, socialite, and YouTuber Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Yoruba

Yoruba Net worth: $45,000 (approximately)

$45,000 (approximately) Height: 5 feet 2 inches

Instagram: tolanibaj

tolanibaj Twitter: @tolanibaj

@tolanibaj TikTok: Tolani Baj

Tolani Baj YouTube channel: TOLANI BAJ

TOLANI BAJ Snapchat: Tolanii

Tolanii Email: Tolanibaj@gmail.com

Tolanibaj BBNaija's biography

Who is TolaniBaj? She is a Nigerian media personality, A&R professional, brand ambassador, socialite, and entrepreneur. Shobajo was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on 28th July 1993. However, she is yet to introduce her family and disclose information about her childhood and education to her fans.

Miss Shobajo lived in the US for nine years. Photo: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

She moved to the US in 2018 and became famous in the entertainment industry nine years later.

How old is Tolanibaj?

The showbiz star is 28 years old this year. Also, she hails from the Yoruba community.

Career history

Shobajo ventured into showbiz in December 2016 and relocated to America to grow and develop her career. The lady made connections and friends in the US who helped her succeed. She then returned home because Nigeria had the resources and opportunities she needed.

Last year, BBNaija fans expressed their disappointment on social media upon discovering that Shobajo was the only contestant of Yoruba origin. They expected more participants from the South-Western part of Nigeria.

She was the only Yoruba contestant in the BBNaija 2020 edition. Photo: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

The other contestants were Prince, Ozor, Trickytee, Kidd Waya, Vee, Dorothy, Lilo, Lucy, Praise, Wathoni, Laycon, Neo, Katrina, Eric, Brighto, Kaisha, Erica, Tochi, and Nengi.

Shobajo has worked with several prominent businesses and entertainment agencies, including Pulse TV, Universal Music Group Nigeria, Aristokrat Records, and Tooexlusive.

However, the Universal Music group Nigeria fired her shortly before joining the Big Brother Nigeria show. News has it that Miss Shobajo lost the job due to misconduct.

What is Tolanibaj doing now?

Before becoming a BBNaija star, the lady established 234nextgen, a modelling and music promotion agency. Shobajo's company offers modelling and event management, artists and repertoire, and music marketing and distribution services.

Miss Shobajo owns a music company that grooms uprising songwriters and recording artists. Photo: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

Artists and repertoire (A&R) services include talent scouting and developing careers of songwriters and recording artists. Besides running a music company and endorsing products for brands, Shobajo is a vlogger. Her 4-year-old YouTube channel currently has 75.1k subscribers.

Are Prince and Tolanibaj dating?

Shobajo confessed her love for the BBNaija housemate Prince within the first two weeks of being on the show. At first, he turned her down and only wanted a friendship, but they began acting like a couple a few days later.

Fans were left wondering if Prince was her boyfriend, for they spent time together and even shared the bed. Prince revealed at the BBNaija reunion 2021 segment that they got intimate once after the show.

Her relationship with fellow BBNaija housemate Prince did not work out. Photo: @princenelsonenwerem (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He revealed that he regretted dating her because she made many accusations against him and his family. He also revealed that Shobajo insulted his family, and his BBN friends alienated themselves from her after the show.

Prince also alleged that she pursued her best friends’ boyfriend. However, another BBNaija's Lockdown contestant called Vee claimed that Prince settled on Shobajo because Nengi refused his demands.

Also, his second option, Wathoni (Shobajo's best friend), left him. However, Shobajo went behind her back and began dating Prince, knowing that Wathoni liked him.

The celebrity is currently single and focusing on her career. She hopes to get married and have children someday. However, she won't be a mother until she is ready.

Tolanibaj's net worth

The celebrity was famous but broke when she left BBNaija. Photo: @tolanibaj (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Miss Shobajo admitted in a YouTube video, Dating in Lagos| Got dragged on the internet| BBN reunion drama, that she got broke when she got evicted from BBNaija. Meanwhile, her fans assumed she was wealthy.

Therefore, Shobajo returned to her folks' home and gradually got brand endorsements that pulled her back to her feet. So, how much is TolaniBaj's net worth? Currently, her worth is about $45,000.

However, she prefers celebrating her achievements in private to posting them on social media. Also, the celebrity now understands that money comes and goes. Her motto is:

Enjoy your life. Live it how you want because people will talk regardless.

Miss Shobajo opened a YouTube channel in 2017. She talks about many things in her vlogs, including her life before BBNaija, inside the show, and after leaving. Photo: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

How many followers does Tolani Baj have on Instagram?

Tolanibaj BBNaija's Instagram page has 1 million followers. She is also on Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube. Shobajo's Twitter page has 417.2K followers, while the TikTok account has 150.9k followers and 632.8k likes.

Tolani "Tolanibaj" Shobajo opened up to her fans on YouTube about how exposing her love life on social media affected her. As a result, she now controls how much she shares about her personal life.

