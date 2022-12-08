100+ beautiful quotes on waiting to inspire patience in you

Patience can help you achieve your goals, maintain a more positive outlook on life, and become less reactive, making you less prone to making poor decisions. Some beautiful quotes on waiting will help you get back in the right frame of mind to make better decisions.

It can be difficult to wait patiently, especially when you are eager for something to happen or when you are faced with challenges or obstacles. However, practising patience can pay off in the long run. It can help you to stay calm and focused, and it can also improve your relationships with others.

Beautiful quotes on waiting

These waiting quotes will encourage you to be patient and wait. They will help you get through difficult times, no matter your situation.

Waiting for the spark from heaven to fall.

The wait is long; my dream of you does not end.

Behind every fear, there is a miracle waiting.

Waiting is the great vocation of the dispossessed. – Mary Gordon

We are free to make beautiful, honest things right here in the waiting.

You usually have to wait for that which is worth waiting for. – Craig Bruce

Men trust God by risking rejection. Women trust God by waiting.

Waiting is not wasting. It is a strategy for champing for greater things.

You are not just waiting in vain. There is a purpose behind every delay.

Sometimes when we're waiting for God to speak, He's waiting for us to listen.

Don't wait for the perfect moment. Take a moment and make it perfect!

Waiting is still an occupation. If you have nothing to wait for, that is terrible.

We must let go of the life we have planned to accept the one waiting for us.

Unforgiveness is like drinking poison yourself and waiting for the other person to die.

The best things in life are often waiting for you at the exit ramp of your comfort zone.

Waiting is our active response to the intrinsically ethical sociality of being.

You may find peace of mind waiting there when you've seen beyond yourself.

Waiting is not mere empty hoping. It has the inner certainty of reaching the goal.

Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.

For a while is a phrase whose length can't be measured. At least by the person who's waiting.

Keep working. Don't wait for inspiration. Work inspires inspiration. Keep working.

When our waiting is intentional and signifies surrender to a better plan, a better timeline, and a higher calling, then we are waiting with purpose.

Waiting hurts. Forgetting hurts. But not knowing which decision to take can sometimes be the most painful.

Those who do not hope cannot wait, but if we hope for that we see not, then do we, with patience, wait for it.

The change will not come if we wait for another person or another time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.

There are two kinds of people in one's life: people whom one keeps waiting and people for whom one waits.

Quotes about waiting for love

You shouldn't waste any time hunting for love; instead, you should be patient and wait for love when it comes along. Here are some quotes about waiting for someone who desires a special heart.

True love stories never have endings.

Something worth having is something worth waiting for.

I will wait for you because I don’t want anyone else.

I have enough patience to wait for the fulfilment of my wishes.

Women often feel we are constantly yearning, wanting to love but not receiving it.

The best thing to do in life is to wait for the right person. That's why I am waiting for you.

I was made and meant to look for you, wait for you, and become yours forever.

Don't rush into love. You'll find the person meant for you when you least expect it.

Never rush into a relationship. True love is bound to reveal itself sooner or later.

You just have to wait to receive true happiness in your love life; trust the fact.

I wish I could go back to when I was not this desperate to get love from others.

I wanted to be the right one for you, who truly loves you the most, but I am not.

The right person will come once you have suffered enough to deserve her. – Juvenal Lopez

In no case should you rush into a relationship. True love is destined to emerge sooner or later.

Wait for the one with integrity. The one who loves your body but is enamoured with your soul.

I have finally found my true love; I will treasure you and never let you go. I am waiting for you, my love.

I can never deny my love for you, you make my world complete, and I will never tire of waiting for my love.

Days may pass into months, months may pass into years, and years may pass into decades, but I will always keep waiting for you.

Stop waiting for the right person to come into your life. Be the right person to come into someone's life.

I'm thinking of you tonight, and I wonder how your schedule is. I am waiting for you, my love.

How can I not fall in love with someone as beautiful as you? I am waiting for you, my love.

Youth culture today is cynical about love. And that cynicism has come from their pervasive feeling that love cannot be found.

I've learned that the most challenging part is waiting, and I'd like to get used to knowing that you're with me even when you're not by my side.

Never rush in love, for it never runs out. Let love be the one to knock on your door so that by the time you start to feel, you'll know it's real.

I have died every day waiting for you. Darling, don't be afraid I have loved you for a thousand years. I'll love you a thousand more.

There are people out there who are waiting to meet you. Waiting to love you. You have to stick around for them.

Quotes about waiting patiently

Practising patience is all about how you act. It entails internalizing your emotions and interpreting your current situation. Waiting for the one quotes will help you relate and be patient in everything you do.

Patience is the key to contentment.

Patience is the best remedy for every trouble.

Genius is only a greater aptitude for patience.

Our patience will achieve more than our force.

Have patience with all things but, first of all, with yourself.

Patience and wisdom walk hand in hand, like two one-armed lovers.

He that can have patience can have what he will. – Benjamin Franklin

Patience attracts happiness; it brings near that which is far.

Patience is a virtue, and I'm learning patience. It's a tough lesson.

Patience is not simply the ability to wait - it's how we behave while we're waiting.

A man without patience is the lamp without oil, and pride in a rage is a bad counsellor.

We could never learn to be brave and patient if there were only joy in the world.

Patience is not the ability to wait but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting.

That's why life is so precious. No rewind or fast forward, just patience and faith.

Be patient and understanding. Life is too short to be vengeful or malicious.

Patience is very important in the process of becoming a published author.

Sometimes things aren't clear right away. You need to be patient, persevere, and see where things lead.

The key to everything is patience. You get the chicken by hatching the egg, not by smashing it.

Patience is the calm acceptance that things can happen in a different order than the one you have in your mind.

Patience and perseverance have a magical effect, before which difficulties disappear, and obstacles vanish.

Two things define you: your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything.

Being a good teacher takes patience; being a good doctor also takes patience. If you want to excel in anything and master any skill, patience is an asset.

Learning patience can be a difficult experience, but once conquered, you will find life is easier.

It is easier to find men who will volunteer to die than those willing to endure pain with patience.

It can take three years to completely adjust to your retirement. Be patient and know that a new life is awakening within you.

Sad waiting quotes

Sometimes, after a difficult experience, it is beneficial to vent, cry, and express your feelings to those closest to you. Other times, it feels impossible to describe how you're feeling and what you're going through.

Lovers in love and the others run away.

I got my heart's desire, and there my troubles began.

You kept me like a secret, but I kept you like an oath.

One can love deeply and irrevocably, but one can never love eternally.

It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.

Our greatest joy and our greatest pain come in our relationship with others.

Love is the hardest habit to break and the most difficult to satisfy.

It is not a lack of love but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.

Loss alone is the wounding of a heart; it is a memory that makes it our ruin.

This is a good sign, having a broken heart. It means we have tried something.

You can love someone so much, but you can never love people as much as you miss them.

Waiting is the hardest part of loving someone; you need to wait to know that it is true.

I used to think you were the best thing that happened, but now I think you might be the worst.

The pleasure of love lasts but a moment. The pain of love lasts a lifetime.

Sometimes I feel proud to have my loneliness, but sometimes I feel so lonely.

The shattering of a heart when being broken is the loudest quiet ever.

I know my heart will never be the same, but I'm telling myself I'll be okay.

I've been heartbroken. I've broken hearts. That's part of life and figuring out who you are to find the right partner.

It seems like a wonderful sadness to miss the one you have loved forever and know that she is waiting at home. - Dan Groat

You know it's love when you want that person to be happy, even if you're not part of their happiness.

It's amazing how someone can break your heart, and you can still love them with all the little pieces.

The scariest thing about distance is you don't know if they'll miss you or forget about you.

This was an important part of my life. But it was also sad that we didn't play there, cause we had such alot of fans waiting for Brazilians and we are great people. It's now my second home.

When we lose one we love, our bitterest tears are called forth by the memory of hours when we loved not enough.

Practising patients benefit your relationships with others and help your relationships to stay healthy over time. Being patient teaches you to control your emotions so that your well-being remains strong. Use the above beautiful waiting quotes to inspire patience in yourself and those around you.

