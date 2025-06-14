Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Spain international Lamine Yamal is better than football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Yamal played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s successful 2024/25 season, helping the club secure a domestic treble while proving instrumental in their victories over Real Madrid in every encounter

The 17-year-old further cemented his rising status by becoming the youngest player to score in a UEFA Champions League semifinal

Rio Ferdinand emphatically claimed that Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were at 17.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, while Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed five.

At 40, Ronaldo led Portugal to victory in the 2025 UEFA Nations League, while 37-year-old Messi is pursuing another FIFA Club World Cup title.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund at BVB Stadion Dortmund in Germany. Photo by: Mika Volkmann.

Ferdinand believes Lamine Yamal has the potential to become the greatest player of his generation if he maintains his current form.

According to Sportskeeda, the former England international urged critics to give the 17-year-old space to focus on his development, rather than harshly judging him for the occasional poor performance.

The six-time Premier League winner also noted a generational shift between current players and those from the past. He said Rio Podcast:

"Lamine Yamal is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi at 17 years old. This young boy potential or ceiling them two might be better. They’ve gone and produced it. But what I’m talking about, the body of work at 17 years old, no one’s done it.

"He is young, they're different to us. They dance, they embrace it but people don't like it so them people who don't like it are stuck in the old ways.

"As soon as he has a moment where they can drag him, they're on it and all them people there need to check themselves and sit their self down and shut up. Let these young people breathe, man.

"The young boy had one bad game in the final of the UEFA Nations League, and everyone is all over him. In every big game we have seen he played, the guy always delivered."

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Fulham at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Photo by: Malcolm Couzens.

Ferdinand says only Pele rivals Yamal

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand said Brazilian legend Pelé might be the only player who could rival Lamine Yamal at 17.

The 46-year-old admitted he never had the chance to watch the three-time World Cup winner in action due to the lack of TV coverage during Pele’s era, per The Mirror. He said:

"Pele may, but I didn’t see Pele. But this guy is doing stuff."

