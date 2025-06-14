World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Mark Calaway, popularly known as The Undertaker, underwent heart surgery earlier this year

The retired American professional wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April

The Undertaker’s wife has shared important details about how the widely revered wrestler survived the surgery and resumed his normal life

Three-time Heavyweight Champion Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, was compelled by his wife, Michelle McCool, to undergo heart surgery just days after WrestleMania 41 in April.

The 60-year-old had been experiencing occasional symptoms such as breathlessness before the surgery.

A Royal Rumble champion, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE wrestlers and spent 30 years with the company, the longest tenure in WWE history.

The American retired in 2020, focusing on his family and giving back to the WWE through his podcast.

Health status of The Undertaker

Michelle McCool has expressed deep concern over the health of her husband, The Undertaker.

According to Daily Mail, the two-time WWE Women’s Champion shared that the four-time WWE Champion spent four nights in the hospital recovering after his operation.

McCool revealed she felt emotional when people came to congratulate her following her speech at the WWE Hall of Fame induction, unaware of the challenges she was facing.

The Undertaker’s third wife described this difficult period as terrifying. She said via the Six Feet Under podcast:

“The Undertaker was not supposed to go anywhere because of his health status. We were in the hospital for four nights, 14 days to WrestleMania 41. You weren’t supposed to go. That is the old school mentality I am talking about.

“To be honest, I am not mad at you because I would probably be the same patient but it was very terrifying. I lost focus on everything else. All I wanted to focus on was my husband, your heart and getting you the best cardiologist, which we eventually did.”

"During the WWE Hall of Fame, when people would come to congratulate me, I was almost in tears because of what I was going through, but they couldn’t tell.

“The day we got back from WrestleMania, the next morning at 6am, we were at the hospital for heart surgery.”

Heartbeat problem

Michelle McCool revealed that The Undertaker has chronic atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart rhythm disorder.

According to UK outlet The Mirror, McCool said the WWE legend experienced consecutive breathing difficulties both before and after his hospital visit in March.

She added that the six-time WWE Tag Team Champion had not taken his condition seriously in the past until she insisted they seek medical attention.

What does Undertaker's son do?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gunner Vincent Calaway, son of The Undertaker, is an illustrator, streamer, and freelance artist.

He creates graphics in the form of drawings and shares them on his Instagram account, reaching over 4k followers as of this writing.

Gunner Vincent is a Twitch streamer who plays video games on his Twitch account.

