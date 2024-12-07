Who is Kimberly Martin’s husband? Meet Jeffrey Roberts?

Jeffrey Roberts is a celebrity husband, award-winning editor, and reporter from the United States of America. He is widely recognised as Kimberly Martin’s husband. His wife is an American sports journalist best known for her work as an NFL reporter at ESPN. Like his wife, Jeffrey has built an impressive career in journalism that spans over two decades.

Kimberly Martin in the television studio (L Jefferey Roberts posing for a picture with transparent spectacles (R). Photo: @kimberleymartin on Instagram (modified by author)

Kimberly Martin’s husband, Jeffrey Roberts, gained prominence due to his romantic relationship with the American sports journalist. Kimberly and Jefferey have been married since 2014. Despite being married to a famous personality, Jeffrey has managed to maintain a low profile, sparking endless curiosity and numerous questions about him.

Profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Roberts Gender Male Place of birth United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Kimberly Martin University Saint Peter's University Profession Editor, reporter, writer

Who is Jeffery Roberts?

The celebrity husband and award-winning editor was born and raised in the United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. However, details about Jeffrey Roberts’ family and early background remain undisclosed.

Fast facts about Jeffrey Roberts. Photo: @kimberleymartin on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Jeffrey Roberts’ age?

The celebrity husband’s exact year of birth is not publicly disclosed. He reportedly celebrates his birthday on 10 June. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

After graduating from high school, Jeffrey attended Saint Peter's University, where he received a BA in English Literature and a minor in Communications.

What does Jeffrey Roberts do for a living?

Jeffrey Roberts is a reporter, writer, producer, and director. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is an associate director at NJ Advance Media, based in Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States. There, he oversees various projects and contributes to the newsroom's success.

Jeffrey also worked as a lead reporter (November 2019 to February 2021) and managing producer (February 2021 to present) at NJ Advance Media. Before that, he served as a feature writer and contributor at Vox Media, Inc., a digital SB Nation publication covering the NY Giants.

Between December 2016 and October 2019, Kimberly Martin’s husband worked as a senior associate editor at A.M. Best. He was a feature writer, reporter, and editor for the Company’s monthly magazine, covering issues and trends in the insurance, risk management, and asset management industries.

In addition, he served as an editor and reporter for the Bergen Record, New Jersey's second-largest daily newspaper. While there, he covered the NFL (Giants & Jets), MLB (Yankees and Mets), and other enterprise and investigative stories.

How did Kimberly Martin and Jeffrey Roberts meet?

Kimberly Martin of ESPN in live broadcasting. Photo: @kimberleymartin on Instagram (modified by author)

The American journalist and Jeffrey reportedly met through mutual friends and began dating shortly after. The couple tied the knot on 3 July 2014 in Arverne, New York City, New York, United States. Despite being together for almost a decade, the couple has not had any kids yet.

Kimberly and Jeffrey have also managed to keep their marriage out of the public eye since their wedding. As of Jeff, he is not active on any form of interactive social media and maintains utmost privacy. On Valentine's Day 2020, Kimberly shared a heartfelt message on Instagram celebrating her husband and their journey together. Alongside their wedding photo, she wrote:

Through the many ups and downs, you’ve been by my side ... Happy Valentine’s Day, baby

FAQs

Who is Kimberly Martin's husband? The American sports journalist is married to Jeffrey Roberts. How old is Kimberly Martin's husband? Kimberly Martin of ESPN has not publicly disclosed his exact age. His birthday is on 10 June. What does Jeffrey Roberts do? He is a lead reporter, managing producer, and associate director at NJ Advance Media and Best's Review. Is Kimberly Martin divorced? The ESPN reporter is still married to Jeffrey Roberts. How long have Kimberly and Jeffrey Roberts been together? The two have been married for over a decade since 3 July 2014. Does Kimberly Martin have kids? As of 2024, there is no public information indicating that the journalist has children. She tends to keep her personal life private. Where does Jeffrey Roberts live now? He currently resides in Brooklyn, United States.

Jeffrey Roberts is an American writer, reporter, and editor who is widely known as Kimberly Martin’s husband. His wife is an American sports journalist who is an ESPN reporter and analyst. They have been married since July 2014.

