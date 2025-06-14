Teebilz accused Vanessa of being a fraud and blamed her for his son’s emotional distress, sparking major drama on social media

In a rant, Teebillz slammed Vanessa over her credentials and involvement in Tiwa’s life, claiming she’s not fit to be a manager

Netizens drag Teebillz for his frequent outbursts, saying it’s his way of seeking attention or begging for reconciliation

Social media is buzzing again, and this time it’s over Tunji Balogun, aka Teebillz, the ex-husband of Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage.

He launched a scathing online attack on her current manager, Vanessa.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Teebillz accused Vanessa of being a manipulative fraud, blaming her for his son Jamil’s emotional state and alleging that she only cares about financial gain.

Tiwa Savage’s ex Teebillz, ignites new drama, slams her manager in fiery rant. @teebilzo232.

Source: Instagram

Teebillz didn’t hold back in his post, where he declared:

“I love the mother of my child, God will expose you! You only care about %.... I hired you as a PR and the mother of my child guiltily made you manager. I'm not drunk or high..... you are a fraud.”

He even referenced his son’s feelings, writing:

“As lonely as Jamil confessed to me, you will never amount to nothing!”

He concluded his post with a furious attack:

“My son is so hurt not having his mom and I’m guilty too but respectfully, F** YOU VANESSA!!!”*

See the post here:

‘Here we go again’ -Netizens react:

Fans weren’t surprised to see Teebillz trending again for the wrong reasons. Many took to the comment section to express frustration and amusement at what they called his "routine meltdowns."

@vasilissa_c wrote:

“Just another Saturday spazzing, he’ll be backtracking in 2 working days.”

@iye.360 said:

“Every 3 market days. Apologies coming on the 4th market day.”

@aremu23 stated:

It is sad what has happened between the two

@ttonyegram joked:

“If you want to reconcile and remarry her, talk make we help you beg.”

Several users claimed Teebillz’s rants are triggered by Tiwa’s success or finances.

@bola_bugatti_ commented:

“Anytime he sees Tiwa doing good shows or looking peng, he starts throwing tantrums.”

@mimisugar__126 added:

“I think he rants when Tiwa doesn’t pay his monthly bills.”

@samwalters217 criticized him harshly:

“Imagine a grown man reduced to internet clown. That’s why it’s good to earn more than your baby mama.”

Teebilz accused Vanessa of being a fraud and blamed her for his son’s emotional distress. Photos: @tiwasavage/IG

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage responds to financial seekers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage has publicly responded to people meeting her for financial assistance.

In recent times, many celebrities have become targets of fans seeking financial assistance, with some going to great lengths to plead for money. While some celebrities respond positively to these requests, others turn them down.

Addressing the trend, Tiwa Savage took to her official social media page to send a memo to those reaching out to her for financial assistance. The music star posted a viral TikTok video on her Instagram stories of someone directing people to different banks for money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng