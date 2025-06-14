Popular YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, has predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19

The 20-year-old is a huge fan of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and has always openly expressed his admiration for the Manchester United star

IShowSpeed has expressed his support for Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA is ready to improve on the success of the 2022 tournament in the Middle East by hosting it in North America for the first time since the USA 1994.

Seven countries have officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: New Zealand, Japan, Iran, Argentina, and hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal holds the UEFA Nations League trophy after his team's victory during the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match in Germany. Photo by: Alexander Hassenstein.

IShowSpeed says Ronaldo will win the World Cup

American YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., aka IShowSpeed, is confident that Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal to victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Fox News, the 20-year-old stated that the Manchester United legend is currently in the best form of his career.

IShowSpeed pointed to Portugal’s 2023 UEFA Nations League trophy as a strong sign that the Selecao das Quinas are ready to claim their first World Cup title after their quarterfinal loss to Morocco in the 2022 edition.

The die-hard Ronaldo fan added that the current Portuguese squad will make a significant impact in next year’s tournament. He said:

“It is that time the World Cup is here.

“Yes, I truly believe that Cristiano Rolando is going to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. You heard it from me, I Show Speed.

“He just won the UEFA Nations League; that is just the appetizer, and the World Cup is the real meal. The Portugal squad is looking good too.”

Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest player to score in a UEFA Nations League final at age 40, helping Portugal secure a 5-3 shootout victory against Spain per ESPN.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, per SkySports.

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed at the Official Fan Zone during the UEFA EURO 2024 match between Portugal and Slovenia in Germany. Photo by: Neil Baynes - UEFA/UEFA.

Mixed reactions follow IShowSpeed’s statement

IShowSpeed’s comment about Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked an uproar on social media.

Legit.ng compiled reactions from football fans on the Fox Sports Facebook page. Read them below:

Kevin Vo wrote:

"If Ronaldo wins the WC for Portugal, what’s gonna be the argument for Messi fans 😂."

Jason Cusworth said:

"He can’t win the World Cup. He didn’t win the Nations League.

"These are team trophies."

Saul Gonzalez replied:

"So you're saying messi didn't win it, he sucked infantino for the team, but it was a team effort, good job!😂."

Esther Mnguni said:

"Even Croatia has more chances than winning the World Cup than Portugal."

Adnaan Kaboggoza Senior Driver wrote:

"Speed is more popular than FIFA BOY 😂 and remember speed is Ronald's fan 😂😂😂😂."

Akhilesh Krishnan added:

"Winning a friendly tournament doesn't means that they will clear Knock outs, even CR's egoistic fans knows that too."

Ronaldo tops 2024 Forbes sports earning list

Legit.ng earlier reported that Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes for the third consecutive year.

The Portugal star signed a two-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club in 2022, worth around $200 million per year.

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner's estimated total earnings are approximately $275 million.

