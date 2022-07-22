President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

This follows the recently conducted selection process, to fill existing vacancies.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Friday in Abuja

A statement by a spokesman in her office, Mallam Mohammed Ahmed, said the newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are Jafiya Lydia Shehu, Adamawa; Udo Okokon Ekanem, Akwa Ibom; and Faruk Yusuf Yabo, Sokoto.

“A date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course,” the circular said.

Source: Legit.ng