Janie Liszewski’s bio: what is known about Eddie Van Halen's wife?

Janie Liszewski is a well-known competitive ballroom dancer, actress, publicist, stuntwoman, and entrepreneur. People recognise her from Bubble Boy, Dusk Till Dawn, and A Man Apart. Her relationship with the late Edward Van Halen made her more famous.

Janie Liszewski and Eddie Van Halen attend Esquire's 80th Anniversary And Esquire Network Launch Celebration in New York City. Photo: @Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Janie Liszewski was married to Eddie Van Halen, a Dutch-American musician and songwriter who died in 2020. Discover her age, height, career timeline, and marriage details today.

Profile summary

Full name Janie Liszewski Gender Female Year of birth 1970 Age 52 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Pennsylvania, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 4” Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-30-36 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Widowed Late husband Eddie Van Halen Stepchildren 1 Siblings 2 Alma mater William S. Hart High School and Miss Diane's School of Dance Profession Actress, ballroom dancer, stuntwoman, publicist, and entrepreneur

Who is Janie Liszewski?

Janie Liszewski's bio is decorated as she has achieved a lot in her lifetime. She is a ballroom dancer, stuntwoman, publicist, actress, and entrepreneur.

How old is Janie Liszewski?

Janie Liszewski's age is 52 years as of 2022. She was born in 1970, but the month and date remain undisclosed.

Janie Liszewski and Edward Van Halen attend the John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Who are Janie Liszewski's parents?

The actress is yet to reveal the names of her parents. Her mom was a ballroom dancer, while her dad was a businessman.

She disclosed the demise of her mother in 2020. She also lost her brother Tom the same year. She has a sister named Jeniffer.

Where is Janie Liszewski from?

The actress was born in Pennsylvania, United States of America. She is based in California, United States of America. Her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White.

Educational background

The stuntwoman went to William S. Hart High School. After graduating high school, she specialised in dance at Miss Diane's School of Dance.

Career

Janie began her career as a professional dancer shortly after completing her studies. She would perform in various stage shows together with her late mother. She became a competitive ballroom dancer who has competed in several competitions.

She is also an actress and stuntwoman with many credits, as listed below.

Stuntwoman credits

Title Year The Wedding Planner 2001 Mulholland Drive 2001 Evolution 2001 Bubble Boy 2001 Max Keeble's Big Move 2001 Impostor 2001 Highway 2002 Scorcher 2002 Cradle 2 the Grave 2003 A Man Apart 2003 Looney Tunes: Back in Action 2003 Along Came Polly 2004 Latin Dragon 2004 Spider-Man 2 2004 Cursed 2005 Havoc 2005

Acting credits

Title Year Role Princess Warrior 1989 Wet T-Shirt Girl From Dusk Till Dawn 1996 Bar dancer Profiler 1998 Vanjour The Third Society 2002 Saunders CSI: Miami 2003 Susan McCreary

Entrepreneurship

The actress is the founder of High Profile Media, a firm that deals with strategic, creative media, and publicity campaigns. She is a publicist who has worked with numerous people and brands, including her late husband.

Pro-wrestling

Janie is also a former pro-wrestler who uses the stage name Lita Lamae. She has previously dedicated her wins to the loved ones she lost.

She started her wrestling management career in September 2020. She is the professional wrestling manager for Louie Martinez.

Ballroom dancing

The pro-wrestler is a competitive ballroom dancer to date. Her partner is Louie, and the two have a joint Instagram page dedicated to their dance career.

The two are pretty close, which has stirred rumours that they are in a relationship. However, they have clarified that their relationship is strictly professional.

How much is Eddie Van Halen's estate worth?

At the time of his death, her husband had an estimated net worth of $100 million. His only child, Wolfgang, inherited a chunk of his estate, including 5150 Studios. Janie and his brother Alex also inherited part of his wealth.

Janie Liszewski's net worth is yet to be confirmed in the public eye. However, it is known that she rakes a good sum of cash from her career.

Janie Liszewski and Eddie Van Halen attend the George Lopez Foundation 10th Anniversary Celebration Party in 2017. Photo: @Jerod Harris/Getty Images for George Lopez Foundation

Source: Getty Images

Marriage

The stuntwoman was married to Eddie Van Halen, a musician and songwriter. Halen was earlier married to Valerie Bertinelli, with whom he had a son named Wolfgang Van Halen. The two wedded in California on 11th April 1981 and welcomed Wolfgang on 16th March 1991.

In 2005, Bertinelli filed for divorce in Los Angeles, California. The two had been living separately for four years. Their rift was caused by his c*caine addiction and his refusal to quit smoking. The divorce was finalised in 2007, and Bertinelli later married Tom Vitale.

In 2008, the singer proposed to Janie. The lovebirds exchanged vows in 2009 at his Studio City estate. His ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, and son were present. The singer's brother, Alex Van Halen, officiated the event. She walked down the aisle to Halen's When It's Love.

During the event, the singer proved he had quit dr*gs. The couple had a nonalcoholic bar at their event. Guests were treated to gourmet meals, and the couple honeymooned in New York, Germany and the Netherlands. The two were living separately at the time of his demise.

How did Janie Liszewski meet Eddie Van Halen?

The stuntwoman first met her late husband in a work setting. In 2006, she was hired as Eddie Van Halen's public relations representative.

Initially, they were work buddies. Eventually, they formed a romantic relationship and got married. He proposed to her inside a Tiffany & Co. stores during a vacation to Hawaii.

How long was Eddie Van Halen married to Janie?

Eddie Van Halen was married to Janie for 11 years before his demise. He took his last breath on 6th October 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, after battling throat cancer. His wife and son were by his side when he died.

Are Janie Liszewski and Valerie Bertinelli friends?

Janie Liszewski and Valerie Bertinelli have a cordial relationship. After their divorce, Bertinelli and Halen remarried. It took some time before the two ladies became good friends.

The two ladies became close after Halen was diagnosed with cancer. They were by the musician's side at the hospital during his final weeks.

What happened to Eddie Van Halen's wife?

Janie experienced a cancer scare that left her terrified. In 2020, she disclosed that her doctor had been monitoring abnormal nodules on her thyroid for a couple of years.

She was glad when she was finally cleared and told the abnormal nodules had not grown or changed. She was also informed they were not cancerous, making her relieved and grateful.

Where is Janie Liszewski today?

The stuntwoman is still running her Los Angeles-based media and public relations agency, High Profile Media. She is also actively involved in ballroom dancing and pro-wrestling.

Height and weight

Eddie Van Halen's wife, Janie Liszewski, is 5’ 4” or 163 centimetres tall. She weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms, and her body measurements in inches are 34-30-36. She has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Trivia

In 2002, she appeared in the documentary D*ldo Diaries as herself.

as herself. In addition to all her skills, she is also a disc jockey.

She has a Pomeranian dog named Kody.

Her step-son, Wolfgang, was the best man at her wedding.

Back in her 20s, she participated in the Miss Fitness USA competitions.

She appeared in Enrique Iglesias’ Be With You music video.

Janie Liszewski is a remarkable woman who has achieved much in her life. She is best known as Eddie Van Halen's widow and Wolfgang Van Halen's stepmom.

