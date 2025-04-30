Napoli have reportedly reached a €65 million verbal agreement with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for Victor Osimhen

Osimhen prefers to stay in Europe, but Premier League interest may be waning due to the high cost of the Nigerian striker

Napoli aim to use proceeds from the transfer of Osimhen to fund summer reinforcements at the Serie A club

Napoli have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal for the sale of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Super Eagles forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray, has been a long-term target for the Saudi Pro League side, but the deal still depends on the 26-year-old striker's final decision.

Napoli reach an agreement with Al Hilal for the sale of Victor Osimhen, but the decision to leave lies with the Nigerian forward. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen remains hesitant about a move to the Middle East, as he reportedly prefers to stay in Europe and continue competing in elite competitions like the UEFA Champions League.

European powerhouses like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal have all shown interest, but financial constraints may make a Saudi move more realistic.

The Red Devils were reported to have agreed a deal in principle for the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner but had to make a U-turn due to the high wage demands of the Super Eagles striker.

Al Hilal’s offer tempts Napoli

The deal being discussed between Napoli and Al Hilal is said to be worth €65 million, which is below Osimhen’s €75 million release clause, Turkish outlet Fanatik reports.

However, the Serie A giants are reportedly willing to accept the offer if payment is received in full by June, as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to conclude the deal swiftly to raise funds for summer signings.

With the Italians already losing key winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and failing to secure major transfer targets in January, head coach Antonio Conte is said to be growing frustrated by the club’s lack of ambition in the market.

Osimhen has scored 31 goals this season and is on the verge of winning the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup with Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The Osimhen sale could serve as a financial boost for Napoli's rebuilding plans as Conte looks to reshape the squad despite their chances of becoming Serie A champions this season.

European hopes fade for Osimhen

While Osimhen’s form at Galatasaray has been impressive, 31 goals and 5 assists this season as seen on Transfermarkt, English clubs are reportedly reconsidering their options due to Napoli’s high valuation.

If the Premier League suitors ultimately pull out, the Nigerian forward might have no choice but to join the growing list of top players heading to Saudi Arabia.

A potential move to Al Hilal would see Osimhen play alongside or against superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane, as Saudi clubs continue to lure global talent with big-money offers.

Ultimately, the final decision lies with Osimhen, but the path to Saudi Arabia appears clearer than ever.

Who will replace Osimhen at Galatasaray?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is set to leave Galatasaray this summer when his season-long loan deal expires, and a Turkish pundit has named the only striker capable of replacing him.

Turkish pundit Mehmet Demirkol has suggested that Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is the only striker fit to replace Osimhen when he leaves this summer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng