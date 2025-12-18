The Wike-backed PDP Caretaker Committee dissolved the executives of 14 state chapters and announced fresh congresses in January 2026

The committee maintained that the leadership of Abdulrahman and Anyanwu remained the only legitimate structure recognised by the party

The committee approved a calendar for state congresses starting January 9, 2026, ahead of the national convention

FCT, Abuja - The Nyesom Wike-backed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee has dissolved the executives of 14 state chapters and announced plans to hold fresh congresses in January 2026.

The committee, led by Acting National Chairman Mohammed Abdulrahman and Acting National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, maintained that their leadership remains the only legitimate structure recognised by the party.

The decision was disclosed in a communiqué read by the Acting Publicity Secretary, Haruna Jungun, following the committee’s meeting on Thursday evening, December 18, in Abuja.

Caretaker committee outlines leadership position

The communiqué emphasised that the Wike-aligned faction continues to operate as the party’s official leadership, despite the November 16 Ibadan convention in which Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and other members of the National Working Committee were elected for four-year tenures.

“To tell the teeming members of our party and the general public that the PDP remains strong and indivisible. There is only one genuine and legitimate PDP, headed by Honourable Abdulrahman Mohammed,” the statement read.

It warned party members and the public against actions that could tarnish the image of the party and disputed claims that the Turaki-led executives had been accepted by INEC.

States affected by the dissolution

The Acting Publicity Secretary listed the states impacted by the decision as Borno, Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Delta, Taraba, Kano and Lagos.

The National Caretaker Committee also confirmed the dissolution of certain state working committees while ratifying caretaker committees in the affected states.

The committee assigned specific portfolios to members, including:

Professor Adenike Ogunse as Women Leader Engineer Deji Dohati as Deputy National Secretary Senator Olaka Ogunwu as Treasurer and Publicity Secretary Ambassador Dr Ibrahim Bala-Aboki as Youth Leader

Congress dates and national convention announced

The committee approved a calendar for the conduct of state congresses starting from January 9, 2026, after which the national convention will follow.

Mohammed Abdulrahman reiterated the faction’s commitment to upholding the party’s constitution and Nigeria’s federal laws.

“We have only one PDP under my leadership and my team as the caretaker committee of our great party. The party is all about being in line with the constitution of the party and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This body is well aligned and understands the law of the Federation and the constitution of our great party. We have only one body as PDP under my leadership," he said.

Ongoing factional activities

While Turaki continues to hold meetings with some party leaders, the Abdulrahman/Anyanwu caretaker committee has been conducting parallel activities, asserting its legitimacy and preparing for the forthcoming congresses.

The committee emphasised that the upcoming state congresses are part of its 60-day mandate to stabilise party structures and ensure smooth operations nationwide.

