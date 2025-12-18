Super Eagles stars are set for their flight from Cairo, Egypt to their AFCON 2025 base in Fes, Morocco

The players and members of staff staff wore the native kaftan with caps as their arrival attire for the tournament

Nigeria will play all their group matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda at Complexe Sportif de Fes

Super Eagles stars are set for their flight from Cairo, Egypt to their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations base in Fes, Morocco, adorned in green native attires.

Nigeria played a preparation match against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 and lost 2-1.

Super Eagles stars to hit Morocco adorned in traditional attire.

Source: Twitter

Mahmoud Saber and Mostafa Mohamed scored on either side of Chidozie Awaziem’s goal to give the seven-time AFCON winners victory.

The Super Eagles stars had a gym and recovery session on Wednesday morning and another training session in the evening before departing Egypt.

The NFF confirmed that the team will fly out to Fes, Morocco, on Thursday to continue the preparation for their opening match against Tanzania.

Super Eagles rock green kaftan

As seen in a post shared on X by Mike the Pundit, Super Eagles stars rock green kaftan with caps as they prepare to fly out to Morocco.

The players and staff adorned the traditional attire as a signature outfit to arrive in Morocco, with different players opting for different footwears.

This has been the usual style heading into tournaments, the Nigerian national team opts for green or white native attires as their ceremonial wears.

Other African countries wear their traditional attires in the colours of their country, making AFCON more than just football, but a showpiece of tradition, fashion and culture.

Osimhen completes Super Eagles squad

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen was the last Super Eagles star to arrive in camp in Egypt before the team’s flight to Morocco for the tournament.

Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze, both of whom also missed the friendly against Egypt, arrived on Wednesday to join their colleagues in Cairo.

Score Nigeria initially reported that Osimhen and Simon would fly directly to join their teammates in Fes, but they eventually teamed up in Egypt.

Victor Osimhen joins Super Eagles teammates in Egypt before flight to Morocco.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians raised questions about their lateness, particularly as they are senior players, but there has yet to be any explanation from the coach or their team.

Chukwueze's Fulham teammates Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey arrived earlier, but the winger on loan from AC Milan came days later.

Chelle tested the newly-invited players during the friendly against Egypt, but is expected to stick with his trusted players, at least for the opening match against the Tafia Stars of Tanzania on December 23, 2025

