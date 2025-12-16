KWASU abruptly relocated students and staff from Ilesha-Baruba to Malete amid kidnapping fears

Students and locals reported suspicious movements, fueling panic over a planned mass abduction

The university cited security and convocation preparations, but many remain unconvinced about the real threat

Legit.ng has learnt that fears of a planned mass abduction of students of Kwara State University (KWASU), Ilesha-Baruba Campus, forced authorities to order an emergency relocation of students and staff back to the main Malete campus, barely weeks after the government directed students to resume academic activities there.

Students and community sources told Legit.ng that the abrupt decision to shut down activities at the Ilesha-Baruba campus came amid rising security threats linked to terrorist movements in communities around the area.

Only a few weeks ago, the Kwara state government had ordered students to resume at the Ilesha-Baruba campus, a decision that was publicly celebrated as a sign of improved security.

However, the return did not last up to two months before students were again instructed to vacate the campus.

A student, who spoke to Legit.ng on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said there was widespread panic after information began circulating about a planned attack.

“We were happy when we were told to resume because the government said everywhere was safe. But not long after resumption, we started hearing disturbing reports from people in the community. We were told terrorists were planning to kidnap many students at once,” the student said.

Another student said the sudden relocation confirmed that the security situation was far from resolved.

“If everything was truly calm, why were we asked to leave so suddenly? We packed our things in fear. Many of us could not even wait till morning before leaving,” the student added.

Community sources also confirmed to Legit.ng that residents had noticed suspicious movements in surrounding areas, raising alarm among locals.

“People here started seeing strange faces moving through nearby bushes and settlements. The fear was that students would be easy targets because of their large numbers,” a community source disclosed.

KWASU temporarily relocates students

Following growing concerns, the management of the university issued a press release announcing the temporary relocation of staff and students from the Ilesha-Baruba campus to Malete.

In the statement signed by the Acting Director of University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, the university said the move was a precautionary step.

“The Management of Kwara State University, Malete, wishes to assure the public that the movement of staff and students of the Ilesha-Baruba Campus to the Malete campus is a precautionary security measure as the year winds down,” the statement read.

The management added that calm had earlier been observed during a visit by the university’s extended management team.

“It would be recalled that the extended management of KWASU was in Ilesha-Baruba over the weekend, and everywhere was calm with the students and staff in high spirits,” the statement said.

KWASU management also linked the relocation to preparations for the institution’s convocation ceremony.

“The 13th Convocation Ceremony of the University commences on the 9th of December and runs through the week. The KWASU Ilesha-Baruba community will be a part of the week-long ceremony, after which the entire student body of the University is expected to proceed on the mid-semester break ahead of resumption in January,” the statement added.

Despite the reassurance, many students remain unconvinced, insisting that the real reason for the relocation was the alleged plot by terrorists.

“They can call it a precautionary measure, but we know what we heard. Our lives matter, and nobody wants to be the next victim of mass kidnapping,” a student told Legit.ng.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from security agencies on the alleged terrorist plot, but students and parents are calling on the government to ensure lasting security before any future resumption at the Ilesha-Baruba campus.

