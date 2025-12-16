Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

How Terrorists Allegedly Planned to Mass Kidnap KWASU Students on Campus Before Relocation
Education

How Terrorists Allegedly Planned to Mass Kidnap KWASU Students on Campus Before Relocation

by  Atanda Omobolaji
4 min read
  • KWASU abruptly relocated students and staff from Ilesha-Baruba to Malete amid kidnapping fears
  • Students and locals reported suspicious movements, fueling panic over a planned mass abduction
  • The university cited security and convocation preparations, but many remain unconvinced about the real threat

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng has learnt that fears of a planned mass abduction of students of Kwara State University (KWASU), Ilesha-Baruba Campus, forced authorities to order an emergency relocation of students and staff back to the main Malete campus, barely weeks after the government directed students to resume academic activities there.

Students and community sources told Legit.ng that the abrupt decision to shut down activities at the Ilesha-Baruba campus came amid rising security threats linked to terrorist movements in communities around the area.

Sudden relocation moves KWASU students and staff to Malete amid security fears.
Students speak out as panic spreads over alleged mass kidnapping plot at KWASU. Photo credit: KwasuOfficial
Source: Facebook

Only a few weeks ago, the Kwara state government had ordered students to resume at the Ilesha-Baruba campus, a decision that was publicly celebrated as a sign of improved security.

Read also

Breaking: Tension as bandits attack Kwara community again, kill 2 youths, residents run for their lives

However, the return did not last up to two months before students were again instructed to vacate the campus.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A student, who spoke to Legit.ng on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said there was widespread panic after information began circulating about a planned attack.

“We were happy when we were told to resume because the government said everywhere was safe. But not long after resumption, we started hearing disturbing reports from people in the community. We were told terrorists were planning to kidnap many students at once,” the student said.

Another student said the sudden relocation confirmed that the security situation was far from resolved.

“If everything was truly calm, why were we asked to leave so suddenly? We packed our things in fear. Many of us could not even wait till morning before leaving,” the student added.

Community sources also confirmed to Legit.ng that residents had noticed suspicious movements in surrounding areas, raising alarm among locals.

“People here started seeing strange faces moving through nearby bushes and settlements. The fear was that students would be easy targets because of their large numbers,” a community source disclosed.

Read also

Brown University shooting leaves two dead in US and nine injured

KWASU temporarily relocates students

Following growing concerns, the management of the university issued a press release announcing the temporary relocation of staff and students from the Ilesha-Baruba campus to Malete.

In the statement signed by the Acting Director of University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, the university said the move was a precautionary step.

“The Management of Kwara State University, Malete, wishes to assure the public that the movement of staff and students of the Ilesha-Baruba Campus to the Malete campus is a precautionary security measure as the year winds down,” the statement read.

Read also

Fire guts popular general hospital in Kano, residents recount chaos

KWASU students evacuated from Ilesha-Baruba campus after alleged terror plot sparks panic.
“Terrorists were planning to kidnap many students at once,” KWASU sources tell Legit.ng. Photo credit: Pius Utomi, Frédéric Soltan / Contributor
Source: Getty Images

The management added that calm had earlier been observed during a visit by the university’s extended management team.

“It would be recalled that the extended management of KWASU was in Ilesha-Baruba over the weekend, and everywhere was calm with the students and staff in high spirits,” the statement said.

KWASU management also linked the relocation to preparations for the institution’s convocation ceremony.

“The 13th Convocation Ceremony of the University commences on the 9th of December and runs through the week. The KWASU Ilesha-Baruba community will be a part of the week-long ceremony, after which the entire student body of the University is expected to proceed on the mid-semester break ahead of resumption in January,” the statement added.

Read also

Alleged Christian genocide: US officials who visited Nigeria prepare high-level briefing for Trump

Despite the reassurance, many students remain unconvinced, insisting that the real reason for the relocation was the alleged plot by terrorists.

“They can call it a precautionary measure, but we know what we heard. Our lives matter, and nobody wants to be the next victim of mass kidnapping,” a student told Legit.ng.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from security agencies on the alleged terrorist plot, but students and parents are calling on the government to ensure lasting security before any future resumption at the Ilesha-Baruba campus.

Man warns of alleged terrorist targets in Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man took to social media, warning that attackers, whom he called jihadists rather than bandits, may have broader plans following a deadly church assault in Kwara state.

He claimed their mission could extend beyond Kwara and Kogi to places like Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Cross River, suggesting a coordinated spread across regions.

Read also

Tension in Yobe as youths protest after trailer crushes one, injures six

His post sparked online debate, with some agreeing on the threat’s seriousness and others urging a better security response as tensions over recurrent violent attacks persist

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Atanda Omobolaji avatar

Atanda Omobolaji (Kwara State Correspondent) Atanda Omobolaji is an experienced journalist with more than six years of dedicated service in metro reporting. His investigative skills and commitment to ethical journalism have allowed him to shed light on critical issues affecting communities.

Tags:
Kwara State
Hot:
Funny text messages Bbn sultana Lexi2legits Funny numbers Marissa dubois