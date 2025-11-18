The Federal Government has reopened the YEIDEP 2025 application portal after multiple postponements,

The scheme targets Nigerians aged 18–35 with business ideas and offers grants of N50,000 to N500,000

There are requirements and also documents needed to be submitted to qualify to apply for the programme

The Federal Government has reopened the application portal for the 2025 Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalization Programme (YEIDEP).

YEIDEP offers Nigerian youths another opportunity to access business grants and entrepreneurial support ranging from N50,000 to N500,000.

The reopening follows the recent conclusion of the Batch A payment window, held between 20 and 30 October 2025.

According to the programme administrators, interested applicants between the ages of 18 and 35 are expected to submit their details through the official portal, yeidep.org, or follow updates via the YEIDEP Facebook page.

No deadline has been announced, but it is advised early submission due to high demand, MSME reports

What to know about YEIDEP

YEIDEP is a youth-focused strategic socio-economic emancipation empowerment intervention.

The programme provides training, mentorship, and digital literacy support to help beneficiaries build sustainable ventures.

The free, non-repayable grants form part of the government’s broader effort to reduce youth unemployment and curb vulnerability to criminal or extremist recruitment.

To qualify, applicants must be Nigerian citizens with valid NIN and BVN details and be willing to open an account with an approved partner bank such as Lotus Bank, Keystone Bank, or Fidelity Bank. Shortlisted candidates will undergo verification and compulsory training before disbursement.

Authorities warned applicants to avoid fraudulent platforms and only rely on verified government channels. “No one should pay any agent to apply,” officials emphasized.

How to apply

Visit the YEIDEP website yeidep.org on your mobile device or computer.

Select “Register / Apply” Enter your personal information, including your full name, NIN, BVN, contact details, and a brief summary of your business idea.

Upload the required documents You may be asked to provide:

A recent passport photograph

Your National ID card or NIN slip

A short description of your business

Your active phone number and email

Once you complete the form, submit it and save your confirmation number for reference.

Set up a partner bank account If you do not already have an account with one of the designated banks, the system may create one for you. You will need to visit the bank with your ID, BVN, and NIN for verification.

Successful applicants will be contacted for verification and compulsory training before any grant payment is made.

