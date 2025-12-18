Lawmakers have approved the CBN’s exchange rate projection for 2026 captured in the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)

The framework was submitted by President Bola Tinubu ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The Senate has reduced 2026 crude oil price benchmark to $60 per barrel, citing geopolitical tensions and global price volatility

Nigeria’s Senate has approved the Central Bank of Nigeria’s exchange rate projections for 2026 as part of the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The MTEF provides economic and fiscal analyses that form the basis for the budget planning process.

CBN naira projection

Under the approved framework, the Senate confirmed the Central Bank of Nigeria exchange rate projection of N1,512 per dollar for 2026.

The Central Bank of Nigeria projected that the naira would average N1,432.15 per dollar in 2027 and appreciate further to N1,383.18 per dollar in 2028.

According to the CBN, the outlook is based on improved efficiency in the foreign exchange market, an appropriate monetary policy stance and increased foreign exchange supply.

The bank also cited ongoing measures to curb speculation, including the enforcement of a foreign exchange code of conduct and a revised FX manual.

The apex bank said:

"This expectation is based on more efficient foreign exchange market, appropriate monetary policy stance, and improved foreign exchange supply due to sustained rebound of economic activities, growing non-oil exports, stronger remittances inflow, and increased domiciliary account conversions.

"Current efforts towards effective oil sector management are expected to increase oil production and significantly contribute to the achievement of the medium-term target. Measures are in place to prevent speculative activity and the central bank has embedded best practices into the market’s operational framework, including foreign exchange code of conduct and revised foreign exchange manual."

Senate approves $60 per barrel

The Senate reduced the 2026 crude oil benchmark price to $60 per barrel from the $64.85 proposed by the executive, while approving $65 and $70 per barrel for 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Vanguard reports that lawmakers said the adjustment reflected heightened geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East and continued volatility in global oil markets.

Despite the more conservative oil price assumption, the Senate retained crude oil production targets of 1.84 million barrels per day for 2026, 1.88 million barrels per day for 2027 and 1.92 million barrels per day for 2028, citing ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector and efforts to stabilise output.

Snapshot of projections in the MTEF

Total federal expenditure (2026): N54.46 trillion

N54.46 trillion Inflation projections: 2026: 16.5% 2027: 13% 2028: 9%

Real GDP growth projections: 2026: 4.68% 2027: 5.96% 2028: 7.9%

Fiscal operations: Retained revenue: N34.33 trillion New borrowings: N17.88 trillion Debt service obligations: N15.52 trillion Fiscal deficit: N20.13 trillion

Allocations: Pensions & retirees’ benefits: N1.376 trillion Capital expenditure (excluding transfers): N20.131 trillion Statutory transfers: N3.152 trillion Sinking fund: N388.54 billion Recurrent non-debt expenditure: N15.265 trillion



