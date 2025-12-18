A man posted a clip of Bishop Oyedepo’s first son preaching at Shiloh 2025 and shared his observations about the sermon

A Nigerian man, Dave Agwazim, has shared his observation about Pastor David Oyedepo Jnr, the first son of the general overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, at Shiloh 2025.

He also pointed out what he noticed about the church’s former vice president, Bishop David Abioye, since he retired from his role.

A man shares what he observed about Oyedepo's son at Shiloh 2025.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the church at its headquarters, Canaanland, in Ota, Ogun state.

This year’s Shiloh was the second after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel, after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

On his Facebook page, Dave Agwazim highlighted how far Abioye had gone following his retirement as the vice president of the mega church in October 2024.

He also posted a clip from Pastor David Oyedepo Jnr’s sermon, showing how his father introduced him to the congregation.

The man said in his Facebook post:

“Here comes the Heir apparent to the throne: Moment Bishop Oyedepo introduced his first son, David Oyedepo Jr at Shiloh 2025. Little wonder his lieutenants were retired, the Bishop has carefully groomed his successor.

“Why shouldn't this vibrant, articulate and forward looking young man of God take over from his great father.

“Lesson here is that the retired Bishops weren't hungry enough to build their own empires, the signs might have been there all along unspoken. See how Bishop David Abioye has grown within a short space of time. Always aspire to be YOU.”

He added in the comments:

“I'm greatly blessed by his message.”

Watch the video below:

A man speaks about Abioye's growth after leaving Winners Church.

