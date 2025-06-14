A UK-based father of two, Arjun Patoliya, tragically died in the Air India Flight crash that killed 241 passengers

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12, 2025

Arjun was returning to the UK after fulfilling his wife Bharatiben’s last wish by conducting burial rites and scattering her ashes in a village river in Gujarat

The man, Arjun Patoliya, who went to India for his wife’s burial rites, died in a tragic Air India flight that killed 241 passengers on board.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, on June 12, 2025.

Air India: Man Who Returned For His Wife’s Burial Rites Dies in Crash While Going Back to London

Source: UGC

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Arjun was returning to London after carrying out his wife’s burial rites when he got involved in the fatal crash.

Man died while fulfilling wife’s last wish

The father of two, based in the United Kingdom, lost his wife, Bharatiben, a few days before his tragic death.

His wife’s dying wish was for him to return to India and scatter her ashes in a local river at a village in Gujarat.

Keeping to his wife’s promise, he visited the village to hold his wife’s burial rites with some relatives in his village after spreading her ashes in a local river.

On his way back to the UK to meet his children, aged four and eight, he was involved in the fatal crash, leaving his daughters as orphans.

Air India: Man Who Returned For His Wife’s Burial Rites Dies in Crash While Going Back to London

Source: Getty Images

The ill-fated flight carrying 242 passengers, including 53 British nationals, crashed just moments after take-off.

Another father of 2 dies in crash

Other victims involved in the crash included another father of two, Ketan Shah, who visited India to see his sick father and was returning home to his family in London.

Jigneshkumar Patel, who had been friends with Shah for 15 years, shared how the news affected him and why he was concerned about the family of the deceased.

Patel shared Shah’s last conversation with his wife, Megha, before the tragic crash ended the life of his dear friend.

Patel also shared what he did when he first heard about the crash.

He said:

“In the morning we heard the news of a flight crash, and we realised he was travelling but we weren't sure he was in the flight."

After seeing Shah’s name on the passenger’s list, Patel said he reached out to the man’s wife, who confirmed that her husband was on the flight.

Families submit DNA samples to identify victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some families broke down in uncontrollable tears as they were asked to submit DNA samples to help identify their loved ones who died in the tragic Air India crash.

One of the family members who dropped a DNA sample shared when the results would be ready for them to identify their brother.

According to the hospital, over 190 relatives have submitted their DNA samples, which were being verified so that they could be used to identify bodies at the crash site.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng