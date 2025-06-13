The Israeli IAF (Israeli Air Force) has launched fresh attacks on several parts of Iran, including the country's capital, Tehran

Reports indicated that the attacks were launched on Friday morning, June 13, killing military chiefs, nuclear scientists and several civilians

Israel's attacks on Iran reportedly targeted several nuclear sites, with loud explosions being heard in many parts of the country

Tehran, Iran - Israel has made a fresh attack on what it described as Iran's "nuclear and military sites", as media reports from Iran reported blasts in Tehran, the country's capital. The authority also declared the assassination of Mohammad Bagheri and Hossein Salami, the army chief and Revolutionary Guards head.

The attacks, which happened in the early hours of Friday, June 13, claimed the life of the army chief who has led the country's military since 2016. He was said to be the architect of Iran's ballistic missile programme.

Israel attacks Iran, kills military chiefs, civilians Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Iran's media report reads:

"Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the armed forces, was martyred."

Iran's military leaders were killed by Israel

On the other hand, Salami was a major figure in the leadership of Iran's military. He was one of the prominent commanders of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (or IRGC). Others who were killed in the attack are nuclear scientists Ahmad Reza Zolfaqar, Fereydoun Abbasi, and Mohammad Mahdi, as reported by TRT Afrika.

Reports of a loud explosion were also reported from a key area of the nuclear site in Natanz city in Iran's central province of Isfahan.

The attacks have been condemned by Iran's foreign minister, who stated that they were a clear violation of international law. The minister, in a brief statement, noted that his country has the right to respond decisively and that the Israeli government would face the consequences of its aggression.

Iran's armed forces speak on Israel attacks

Also, Iran's armed forces had vowed a "strong response" to the attacks, stating that Tel Aviv will "pay a heavy price". The military authority noted that the IAF (Israeli Air Force) jets completed dozens of their first-stage attacks on several of their nuclear sites in Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, stated that his country targeted leading nuclear scientists and also bombed the heart of the Muslim country's ballistic missile programme.

However, it was not yet clear which area had been hit by Israel, as smoke was reportedly rising from Chitgar, the neighbouring city in western Tehran. Nuclear sites are also located in the area, but it is yet to be known whether other areas of the country were hit by the attacks.

When Israel vowed to launch attacks on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel has vowed that Iran would hear from its forces after Iranian drones and missiles attacked its territory on Sunday morning

An official of the Israeli authority disclosed the plan, adding that Tel Aviv had yet to determine which measure to take in its retaliation

In a counterattack, Iran confirmed the launching of over 300 drones and missiles on Israeli territory during the night

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng