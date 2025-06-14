An Indian family has been thrown into intense mourning over the death of their 27-year-old daughter, Roshni Songhare

Roshni Songhare was part of the 241 people who perished in the Air India mishap that happened in Ahmedabad

Songhare was said to have been preparing for her marriage engagement, but that would never happen, as her life was cut short

Families have continued to mourn their loved ones who died in the Air India plane crash, which claimed the lives of 241 people onboard.

The only lone survivor of the crash was Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who occupied seat number 11A in the Boeing Dreamliner.

Roshni Songhare, a 27-year-old flight attendant, was one of those who died in the disaster, which also claimed lives on the ground.

The airplane crashed into an accommodation in a medical college shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The Air India flight AI171 was bound to land at the London Gatwick Airport in the UK, but never made it.

According to reporting by India Today, Roshni valiantly pursued her dreams of becoming an air attendant despite financial difficulties.

Tragic death of flight attendant shakes family

Before her tragic death, Roshni lived in Nav Umiya Krupa Society on Rajaji Path in Dombivli East, with her father Rajendra, mother Rajshree and brother Vignesh.

Also, reporting by Indo Caribbean indicates that Roshni was preparing for her engagement before the plane crash.

"This November, her family had been eagerly preparing for her engagement—a moment they had long looked forward to. The excitement surrounding the upcoming ceremony had filled their home with joy. But that joy was shattered when the London-bound Boeing 787 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing all onboard except one survivor. Roshni was among the 241 passengers and crew members who lost their lives. Now, instead of planning her engagement, Roshni’s family is mourning a devastating loss—one that has left behind only memories of a vibrant young woman whose life and dreams were cut tragically short."

The news outlet also described the deceased as a dedicated flight attendant who did her job well.

"Roshni, a dedicated flight attendant, had built a promising career in aviation. After completing her training, she began working with SpiceJet before joining Air India, where she embraced international assignments with pride and professionalism."

Lady claims God showed her plane crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she saw the air crash in India before it happened.

The lady identified on Facebook as Peace Ogbonna Daniel said she saw the event play out before her like a movie.

She said she feels guilty because even though God showed her the impending tragedy, she failed to pray to prevent it.

