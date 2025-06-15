Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman ended his four-year winless streak with a victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC on Sunday morning, June 15

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was present to cheer on his compatriot

Usman’s win sends a strong message to the UFC community that he still has unfinished business in the octagon

Kamaru Usman ended his losing streak with a unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday morning, June 15.

The “Nigerian Nightmare” was eager to bounce back after suffering four losses over the past four years.

Heading into the fight, Usman held a record of 20 wins and 4 losses, while Buckley had 19 wins and 6 losses.

The American had previously defeated former interim titleholder Colby Covington in December 2024 before facing Usman.

Usman weigh-in with Nigerian flag on his face

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kamaru Usman paid tribute to his home country, Nigeria, during his weigh-in ahead of his fight against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Usman turned up at the weigh-in with former UFC fighter and African brother Francis Ngannou, raising speculations over the Cameroonian’s possible return.

The Nigerian nightmare returned to the octagon ring for the first time in 20 months, having not competed since facing Khamzat Chimaev on a 10-day notice in October 2023, which he lost.

